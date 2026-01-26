 Skip navigation
Eagles to interview Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator

  
January 26, 2026

The Eagles’ search for a new offensive coordinator is set to add another candidate.

Dianna Russini of TheAthletic.com reports that they are set to interview Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for the position on Nick Sirianni’s staff. Johnson also spoke to the team in 2024, but they wound up hiring Kellen Moore at that time.

Moore spent a year in the job and parlayed a Super Bowl win into the Saints’ head coaching job. Kevin Patullo called the offensive plays in 2025, but was relieved of those duties after the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers.

Johnson has been the quarterbacks coach in Houston since 2023. He has never held a coordinator position.