nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run

Ian Cunningham, James Liipfert will have second interviews for Falcons G.M.

  
Published January 27, 2026 12:55 PM

With president of football Matt Ryan and head coach Kevin Stefanski in place, the Falcons are moving toward finding the next member of their new regime.

According to multiple reports, Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Texans assistant General Manager James Liipfert will both have second interviews for Atlanta’s General Manager vacancy this week.

Cunningham had interviewed for the president of football job that went to Ryan. He’s been in the mix for several G.M. jobs over the last few offseasons.

Liipfert interviewed with the Falcons for their G.M. job last week.

Atlanta is replacing Terry Fontenot, who spent five seasons in the role.