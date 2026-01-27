Ian Cunningham, James Liipfert will have second interviews for Falcons G.M.

With president of football Matt Ryan and head coach Kevin Stefanski in place, the Falcons are moving toward finding the next member of their new regime.

According to multiple reports, Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham and Texans assistant General Manager James Liipfert will both have second interviews for Atlanta’s General Manager vacancy this week.

Cunningham had interviewed for the president of football job that went to Ryan. He’s been in the mix for several G.M. jobs over the last few offseasons.

Liipfert interviewed with the Falcons for their G.M. job last week.

Atlanta is replacing Terry Fontenot, who spent five seasons in the role.