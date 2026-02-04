 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

RigginsPFTYT2-4.jpg
Riggins: You need talent to persevere in NFL
Highsmith2-4MPX.jpg
Highsmith was ‘in shock’ at Tomlin moving on
nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

RigginsPFTYT2-4.jpg
Riggins: You need talent to persevere in NFL
Highsmith2-4MPX.jpg
Highsmith was ‘in shock’ at Tomlin moving on
nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals request interview with Texans DB coach Dino Vasso for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 4, 2026 05:22 PM

Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso is a candidate to become the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Vasso. There was also word of interview requests on Wednesday for Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and Rams assistant head coach/defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant.

The Titans spoke to Vasso about their coordinator job after hiring Robert Saleh, but they opted to go with Gus Bradley for that role.

Vasso has been in his current job since the 2024 season and he was the cornerbacks coach in Houston for the previous three seasons. He has also worked for the Eagles and Chiefs.