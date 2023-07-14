 Skip navigation
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLMinnesota VikingsJaquelin Roy

Jaquelin
Roy

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
05:42

PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 8: Kyle Shanahan
After the 49ers qualified for Super Bowl LIV, I made the case that coach Kyle Shanahan could become his generation’s Bill Belichick.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
Unpacking Cousins’ ‘fascinating’ NFL story
Kirk Cousins could be the most fascinating focal point of Quarterback
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Brett Favre claims he won’t invoke Fifth Amendment in civil case regarding Mississippi welfare funds
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Alexander Mattison sees “great opportunity” in being Vikings’ starting running back
Does Ray Horton aspire to return to the NFL? “I don’t think they want me”
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,