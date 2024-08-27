Vikings give DT Jaquelin Roy permission to look for a trade

The Vikings don’t want defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy on their initial 53-man roster, but they are open to sending him to a team that is interested in his services.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have given Roy permission to look for a team willing to trade for him. If no deal comes together before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 plays, Roy is expected to be released.

Roy joined the Vikings as a fifth-round pick last year and appeared in 12 games. He started one of those contests and ended the year with eight tackles.

The Vikings cut running back DeWayne McBride on Monday, so Roy’s departure would leave them without two of their six draft picks from last year. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a 2023 third-rounder, will miss the year with a torn ACL.