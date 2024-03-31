Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tosti laughs off ‘icy’ exchange with Finau, grabs share of Houston lead
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Basketball Pickups: Time to add Keon Ellis
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Top Clips
Kitchen the ‘one dominant rider’ in 250SX Round 12
Highlights: Kitchen, Tomac win SX Round 12
Tomac: ‘Felt like old me’ after SX Round 12 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alabama rides tidal wave of 3-pointers to beat Clemson 89-82 and reach 1st Final Four ever
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tosti laughs off ‘icy’ exchange with Finau, grabs share of Houston lead
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Basketball Pickups: Time to add Keon Ellis
Zak Hanshew
,
Zak Hanshew
,
Top Clips
Kitchen the ‘one dominant rider’ in 250SX Round 12
Highlights: Kitchen, Tomac win SX Round 12
Tomac: ‘Felt like old me’ after SX Round 12 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
New York Jets
Javon Kinlaw
Javon
Kinlaw
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Can Jets upset 49ers?
The Rotoworld Football Podcast crew dive into the 49ers’ Week 2 matchup against the Jets and discuss a potential upset on the east coast.
Javon Kinlaw
NYJ
Defensive Lineman
#99
Jets take one-year flier on ex-Niner Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
NYJ
Defensive Lineman
#99
SF officially declines Kinlaw’s fifth-year option
Javon Kinlaw
NYJ
Defensive Lineman
#99
Kinlaw’s fifth-year option ‘unlikely’ for 49ers
Javon Kinlaw
NYJ
Defensive Lineman
#99
49ers activate Kinlaw (knee) from injured reserve
Javon Kinlaw
NYJ
Defensive Lineman
#99
49ers open Javon Kinlaw’s practice window
Eagles trade edge rusher Hasson Reddick to Jets
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Assessing NFL win totals ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
NFL Network’s Wolfe apologizes for Jets report
Colleen Wolfe of NFL Network apologizes creating “unnecessary distraction” for the Jets
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Woody Johnson: NFL Network report of “heated argument” with Robert Saleh is “absolutely false”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Berry’s Way Too Early Fantasy Rankings: 11-20
Close Ad