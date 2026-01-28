Steelers to interview Jason Simmons for defensive coordinator

A former Steelers player and Mike McCarthy assistant is set to interview for the vacant defensive coordinator position in Pittsburgh.

Longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly reports that Commanders defensive pass game coordinator Jason Simmons will interview with the team.

Simmons a Steelers fifth-round pick in 1998 and he played 51 games for the team before moving on to Houston for the final six years of his playing career. He joined McCarthy’s staff in Green Bay in 2011 as a defensive assistant and eventually became the Packers’ defensive backs coach.

Simmons remained with the Packers through 2019 and moved on to stints with the Panthers and Raiders before joining the Commanders in 2024.