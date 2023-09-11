Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons
Jeff Okudah
Jeff
Okudah
Jeff Okudah
ATL
Defensive Back
#1
Falcons rule out Jeff Okudah for Week 1
Jeff Okudah
ATL
Defensive Back
#1
Jeff Okudah (ankle) sits out Wednesday’s practice
Jeff Okudah
ATL
Defensive Back
#1
Smith: Okudah on track for ‘early season’ return
Jeff Okudah
ATL
Defensive Back
#1
Falcons DB Jeff Okudah (ankle) carted off
Jeff Okudah
ATL
Defensive Back
#1
Lions deal former first rounder Okudah to Falcons
Brian Burns: Business is business, I tried to leave my emotions at the door
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bryce Young: Performance on Sunday was unacceptable
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Frank Reich: Bryce Young is the last person I’m worried about
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jessie Bates forces three turnovers in Falcons 24-10 win over Panthers
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Deion Sanders pushes Colorado to No. 18, as both ESPN and Fox prepare to send pregame shows to Boulder
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Panthers, Falcons tied 7-7 at halftime
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
