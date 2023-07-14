Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Cleveland Browns
John Kelly Jr.
John
Kelly Jr.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
23:08
Malik Jackson announces his retirement
A veteran defensive tackle has confirmed he’s calling it a career.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
John Kelly Jr.
CLE
Running Back
#41
Browns cut preseason carries leader RB John Kelly
Kyle Lauletta
FA
Quarterback
#17
Kyle Lauletta amongst Browns’ final cuts
John Kelly Jr.
CLE
Running Back
#41
Browns sign ex-Rams back Kelly to R/F contract
John Kelly Jr.
CLE
Running Back
#41
Rams make 17 cuts Friday, including RB John Kelly
Sean McVay
LAR
Head Coach
McVay hints at utilizing a four-man backfield
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Deshaun Watson on Amari Cooper: Our chemistry is going to be tight
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
DeAndre Hopkins holds out hope another team will enter the mix, increasing his value
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Pat Shurmur joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Former NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks dies at 64
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Browns sign Thakarius Keyes, waive Dawson Deaton
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad