Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Ravens sign RB John Kelly

  
Published August 13, 2024 01:38 PM

Running back John Kelly has found a new home in the AFC North.

The Ravens announced that they have signed Kelly to their 90-man roster on Tuesday. Kelly was released by the Browns on Monday.

Kelly played in five games for the Browns over the last three seasons and he ran the ball twice for 13 yards. He also had 30 carries for 83 yards in eight games for the Rams in 2018 and 2019. He was also credited with one tackle while in Los Angeles.

Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, Rasheen Ali, Owen Wright, and Chris Collier are the other running backs on the roster in Baltimore.