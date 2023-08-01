Skip navigation
John Metchie cleared for Texans training camp after beating cancer
Texans wide receiver John Metchie, a 2022 second-round draft pick who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia, is ready for training camp.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
John Metchie
HOU
Wide Receiver
#88
John Metchie cleared for training camp
John Metchie
HOU
Wide Receiver
#88
Metchie (hamstring) ‘on target’ for training camp
John Metchie
HOU
Wide Receiver
#88
Metchie (hamstring strain) expected for camp
John Metchie
HOU
Wide Receiver
#88
Metchie a full-participant in Phase 1 of offseason
John Metchie
HOU
Wide Receiver
#88
Metchie to be ‘involved’ with offseason program
