NFL
New York Giants
John Michael Schmitz
JS
John Michael
Schmitz
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:42
Daniel Jones OK with Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz’s dead snap technique
Giants rookie center John Michael Schmitz is a practitioner of the “dead snap,” in which the center puts one point of the football in the palm of his hand and snaps it to the quarterback end-over-end instead of in a spiral.
John Michael Schmitz
NYG
Center
#61
Minn. C Schmitz only center with 80+ run grade L3Y
John Michael Schmitz
NYG
Center
#61
Minnesota C Schmitz among 33 players out Saturday
John Michael Schmitz
NYG
Center
#61
Michael Schmitz “sleeper” of 2020 OL to Treash
Arbitrary franchise-tag deadline for doing long-term deals needs to go
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Mark Glowinski: Daniel Jones can go out and kick ass now with nothing to prove
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Will Giants’ Barkley get the contract he wants?
Florio: ‘Now’s the time’ Barkley can use leverage
Outlining Barkley’s contract negotiation options
Saquon Barkley involves CAA in his contract talks
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad