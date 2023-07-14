Skip navigation
Bryce Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns as No. 5 Alabama defeated 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
Jordan Battle
CIN
Safety
#27
S Battle among best SEC safeties
Jordan Battle
CIN
Safety
#27
S Battle among best Power Five safeties
Jordan Battle
CIN
Safety
#27
S Battle only SEC safety with 80+ coverage grades
Jordan Battle
CIN
Safety
#27
Bama DB Battle returning to Tuscaloosa
Jordan Battle
CIN
Safety
#27
Alabama DB Battle rates as fourth 2022 S prospect
Dion Dawkins: “Everything just felt weird” in playoff loss to Bengals
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Joe Burrow on Ja’Marr Chase: You won’t be a great team if your best players aren’t close
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Joe Burrow on offseason trash talk with Chiefs: We’ll see them in December
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Corey Dillon: I want Bengals to do right by their former players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sam Hubbard at his best physically, aiming for a career high in sacks
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Kevin Huber announces his retirement
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad