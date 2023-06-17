 Skip navigation
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Kristian Campbell agrees to $60 million, 8-year deal with Red Sox, less than a week after debut
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda settles for tie, Hyo Joo Kim rolls to 8-and-7 win at LPGA's T-Mobile Match Play
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
UConn vs. UCLA: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Kristian Campbell agrees to $60 million, 8-year deal with Red Sox, less than a week after debut
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda settles for tie, Hyo Joo Kim rolls to 8-and-7 win at LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
UConn vs. UCLA: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Jordan
Petaia

Chargers sign TE Jordan Petaia as part of the International Player Pathway program
The Chargers signed tight end Jordan Petaia on Wednesday, the team announced.
Report: Chiefs top choice to face Chargers in Brazil, will likely play on Christmas as well
NFL confirms seven international games for 2025
Is Daniels in same fantasy tier as Allen, Jackson?
NFL confirms it will play seven international games in 2025
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
Michigan, Matt Weiss face class action over alleged cyber crimes