Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Jordan Thomas
Jordan
Thomas
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
23:08
Miles Sanders: We’re in good hands with Bryce Young
Running back Miles Sanders played in the Super Bowl last season, but he won’t be helping the Eagles make a return trip to the game this year.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jordan Thomas
CAR
Linebacker
#48
Patriots claim TE Jordan Thomas off waivers
Jordan Thomas
CAR
Linebacker
#48
Cards sign TE Jordan Thomas to practice squad
Jordan Thomas
CAR
Linebacker
#48
Jordan Thomas has “looked good’ at camp
Jordan Thomas
CAR
Linebacker
#48
Texans activate TE Jordan Thomas from IR
Jordan Thomas
CAR
Linebacker
#48
Texans TE Jordan Thomas (rib) lands on IR
Sam Darnold: There’s a ton of reasons I picked the 49ers
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Grady Jarrett on Bryce Young’s size: He went No. 1 for a reason
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Yetur Gross-Matos: Position change has been “a breath of fresh air”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Panthers add Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad to Hall of Honor
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Matt Rhule says coaching the Panthers was a “purifying fire”
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Thielen could be ‘important cog’ for Panthers WRs
Close Ad