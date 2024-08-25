 Skip navigation
DE Bradlee Anae, TE Jordan Thomas among first Falcons cuts

  
Published August 25, 2024 04:46 PM

The Falcons have started making cuts to their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Sunday afternoon that they have parted ways with 13 players. They have to get down to the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon.

Defensive end Bradlee Anae and tight end Jordan Thomas have both been released. Anae had two tackles in 11 games for the Cowboys during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before spending the last two years with the Jets. Thomas was a 2018 sixth-round pick by the Texans and he has 22 catches for 226 yards and five touchdowns for his career.

The Falcons also waived wide receiver Josh Ali, guard Zack Bailey, defensive back Lukas Denis, defensive back William Hooper, linebacker Storey Jackson, tackle Jared Jones-Smyth, tackle John Leslie, linebacker Donavan Matin, quarterback John Paddock, tight end Austin Stogner, and defensive back Trey Laval.