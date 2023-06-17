 Skip navigation
Kefense
Hynson

Sports Contributor Archive 2024
Jaguars request interview with Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg
The Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach after firing General Manager Trent Baalke and their search for a new G.M. is taking them back to Coen’s former team.
Why Higgins may be cause for concern as free agent
Buccaneers to add Kefense Hynson as pass game coordinator
Analyzing Cowboys’ Adams, Bucs’ Grizzard OC fits
Mike Evans sees Pro Bowl flag football as practice for the 2028 Olympics
Baker Mayfield: I’m happy for Liam Coen, he’ll help Trevor Lawrence
Buccaneers announce Josh Grizzard as their new offensive coordinator