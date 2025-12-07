Buccaneers tie Saints 7-7 on Bucky Irving’s run

The Buccaneers fell behind 7-0 to the Saints, but it didn’t take them long to catch up.

They went 67 yards in seven plays as Baker Mayfield went 5-for-5 for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs quarterback did have a wound on his hand that was bleeding and needed tending to after the drive.

He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.

Chris Godwin had a 21-yard reception in the drive.

Rookie Ben Chukwuma started at left tackle for Tristan Wirfs. It is Chukwuma’s first significant NFL action.