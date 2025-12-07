Buccaneers tie Saints 7-7 on Bucky Irving’s run
Published December 7, 2025 01:23 PM
The Buccaneers fell behind 7-0 to the Saints, but it didn’t take them long to catch up.
They went 67 yards in seven plays as Baker Mayfield went 5-for-5 for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs quarterback did have a wound on his hand that was bleeding and needed tending to after the drive.
He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.
Chris Godwin had a 21-yard reception in the drive.
Rookie Ben Chukwuma started at left tackle for Tristan Wirfs. It is Chukwuma’s first significant NFL action.