nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Buccaneers tie Saints 7-7 on Bucky Irving’s run

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:23 PM

The Buccaneers fell behind 7-0 to the Saints, but it didn’t take them long to catch up.

They went 67 yards in seven plays as Baker Mayfield went 5-for-5 for 60 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs quarterback did have a wound on his hand that was bleeding and needed tending to after the drive.

He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bucky Irving with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.

Chris Godwin had a 21-yard reception in the drive.

Rookie Ben Chukwuma started at left tackle for Tristan Wirfs. It is Chukwuma’s first significant NFL action.