Saints convert Baker Mayfield’s INT into TD to take 14-10 lead

The Buccaneers are playing like the rainy weather and are trying not to let the game slip slide away.

The Saints lead 14-10 on Tyler Shough’s first career rushing touchdown.

On the Bucs’ first drive of the second half, Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor intercepted Baker Mayfield and returned it 10 yards to the Tampa Bay 47. Three plays later, Shough ran for a 34-yard touchdown.

Shough has two carries for 45 yards and is 7-of-11 for 76 yards.

The Bucs also are dealing with injury concerns. Left guard Ben Bredeson (knee) is ruled out; safety Tykee Smith has cleared concussion protocol but is questionable with a stinger; and outside linebacker Haason Reddick questionable with an ankle injury.