Saints upset Bucs 24-20, dropping Tampa Bay into a first-place tie in division

The Saints haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but Sunday was a good day for them.

On a rainy day, in a mud bath, the Saints rained on the Buccaneers’ NFC South parade. New Orleans’ 24-20 upset of Tampa Bay leaves the Bucs tied with the Panthers atop the division at 7-6. Carolina is on its off week.

The Bucs repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. They had seven penalties, dropped a walk-in touchdown pass, had a turnover, and five times, the Bucs turned it over on downs. Their last play came with 1:27 left as Cade Otton caught a pass for 3 yards on fourth-and-4 from the Tampa Bay 26.

Baker Mayfield was only 14-of-30 for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Bucs had 301 yards, with Bucky Irving rushing for 55 yards on 15 carries and catching a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Saints rookie Tyler Shough was 13-of-20 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 55 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. It was the first and second rushing touchdowns of his career.

Devin Neal had 19 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.