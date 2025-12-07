Bucs in a battle with Saints, lead only 10-7 at halftime

On a rainy day in Tampa, the Buccaneers are trying not to let the Saints rain on their parade.

Tampa Bay leads New Orleans only 10-7 at halftime in a sloppy game. The teams have combined for 11 penalties, a turnover, a missed field goal and three punts.

The Bucs have outgained the Saints 153 to 74.

Baker Mayfield is 9-of-17 for 89 yards and a touchdown, a 24-yard catch-and-run by Bucky Irving. Chris Godwin has three catches for 36 yards.

The Saints scored on their first drive after Mason Tipton returned the opening kickoff 54 yards to the Tampa Bay 45. Six plays later, Devin Neal ran for a 3-yard score.

In their final five possessions of the half, the Saints had two punts, threw an interception, missed a field goal and turned it over on downs.

Tyler Shough is 7-of-11 for 76 yards and an interception, with Juwan Johnson catching three passes for 30 yards.

Bucs left guard Ben Bredeson injured his knee in the first half and is questionable to return. Mike Jordan replaced him. The Bucs already were missing left tackle Tristan Wirfs, with rookie Ben Chukwuma getting his first significant action.