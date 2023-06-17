Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the second round
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the first round
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Five NASCAR Cup drivers with something to prove in 2025 season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Who is the best team in the Big Ten?
Big Ten challenging Harper, Bailey at Rutgers
How will Deegan respond to early challenges?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Washington Commanders
Lance Newmark
LN
Lance
Newmark
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Lance Newmark to have second G.M. interview with Jets
The Jets are starting a second round of head coaching interviews on Tuesday and they are also set for a second meeting with one of their General Manager candidates.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lance Newmark
WAS
Front Office
Newmark to have 2nd interview with NYJ for GM role
Lance Newmark
WAS
Front Office
Raiders to interview Lance Newmark for GM role
NFL won’t instruct officials to throw flags for pulling runners
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts and Quinyon Mitchell: We’ll see as week goes on
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Clark: Allen has learned how not to lose games
Ravens, Lions suffer brutal losses in playoffs
Saturday divisional playoff games see audience decline
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Lions should have leaned on Gibbs vs. Commanders
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue