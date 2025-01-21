Report: Jets target Aaron Glenn as next coach

A few years ago, Madden created an Aaron Glenn “Ultimate Legends” player with a 97 rating.

At that point, it was probably inevitable.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jets hope to keep Glenn from exiting the building when he conducts his second interview to be the team’s head coach on Tuesday.

As Rapoport adds, the deal is not done and “still some particulars” remain. If it doesn’t happen, the Saints want to talk to Glenn in person.

Glenn played for the Jets from 1994 through 2001, before finishing his 15-year career with the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints. His time with coach Bill Parcells, who arrived in 1997 and who signed Glenn to the Dallas roster in 20005, should not be overlooked when it comes to tying Glenn to the Jets.

Parcells has a separate connection to Mike Tannenbaum, the former Jets G.M. who is running the search for a new coach and General Manager in New York. As one source observed on Monday, “Don’t underestimate the influence of [Parcells]” on the situation.

The news will come to the dismay of former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who has been using his bully pulpit to aggressively politic for the job.

The potential hiring of Glenn also points to Commanders assistant G.M. Lance Newmark as the next Jets G.M., given Newmark’s history with the Lions. Another possibility at G.M. would be current Lions executive Chris Spielman.