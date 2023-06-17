Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Marquice Williams
MW
Marquice
Williams
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Falcons interview Packers assistant Derrick Ansley for their defensive coordinator job
The Falcons completed an interview with Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley for their open defensive coordinator position, the organization announced Thursday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Shane Bowen
NYG
Defensive Coordinator
Giants and Falcons assistants to coach Shrine Bowl
Falcons announce Lou Anarumo interviewed for defensive coordinator
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Falcons complete interview with Jeff Ulbrich for their defensive coordinator opening
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Steve Wilks set to interview for Falcons defensive coordinator next week
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Colts to interview Wink Martindale on Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
The Peacockys: 2024 Fantasy MVP
Lou Anarumo to interview Colts, Falcons defensive coordinator openings this week
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue