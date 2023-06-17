 Skip navigation
NFLAtlanta FalconsMarquice Williams

Marquice
Williams

NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars
Falcons interview Packers assistant Derrick Ansley for their defensive coordinator job
The Falcons completed an interview with Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley for their open defensive coordinator position, the organization announced Thursday.
Falcons announce Lou Anarumo interviewed for defensive coordinator
Falcons complete interview with Jeff Ulbrich for their defensive coordinator opening
Steve Wilks set to interview for Falcons defensive coordinator next week
Colts to interview Wink Martindale on Wednesday
The Peacockys: 2024 Fantasy MVP
Lou Anarumo to interview Colts, Falcons defensive coordinator openings this week