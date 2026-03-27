Trey Hendrickson was “looking forward” to playing with Maxx Crosby

Less than 24 hours after the Ravens’ trade for Maxx Crosby fell through, the team agreed to terms with Trey Hendrickson. While on the surface it appeared Hendrickson was the consolation prize, General Manager Eric DeCosta previously insisted the Ravens wanted to add both edge rushers.

That was Hendrickson’s understanding of the situation, too.

“I was looking forward to rushing with him,” Hendrickson said during an appearance on Terron Armstead’s The Set podcast. “Like what an incredible opportunity that would have been to have a bookends like that terrorizing quarterbacks, getting running backs to the ground. That’s what got me excited.”

Hendrickson got his long-term deal from a team he considers a contender. The Ravens signed a much-needed edge rusher, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024 with 17.5.

Hendrickson said he believes he has his best chance to reach the Super Bowl since the 2021 Cincinnati team got there.

“When I look back, maybe I’ll be more appreciative of how special that team was, but right now I’m on the hunt for one thing and that’s to win it all,” Hendrickson said. “I’m incredibly blessed to be in an opportunity representing organizations that have done it. I’m excited to be a part of something that there is potential. When you’re talking about No. 8 [Lamar Jackson]throwing the ball around, like, you know it’s a quarterback-driven league. Sean Payton talked about that when I was a rookie [in New Orleans]. There might be 32 teams, but there’s about seven or eight that can win it all, and we’ve got one of them.”