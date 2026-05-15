Tom Brady will call his first game in New England in Week 9

Tom Brady has spent the past two seasons working as a broadcaster for Fox. He has yet to call a game in New England.

That will change this season.

Fox announced that Brady will be in the booth for the Patriots’ Week 9 game against the Packers, which is set for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.

“He’s backkkkk,” Fox wrote in a social media post.

It seems a certainty that the Patriots will honor Rob Gronkowski at that game. The former tight end was recently elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the team announced last month that the date of Gronkowski’s induction would be announced at a later date.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six of his seven Super Bowls there. Gronkowski played with Brady for nine seasons in New England and two in Tampa.

Brady retired in the 2023 offseason.