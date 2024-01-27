Skip navigation
Top News
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Cleveland Browns
Michael Woods
MW
Michael
Woods
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Joe Flacco endorses Damar Hamlin for comeback player of the year
Joe Flacco came off the couch to start six games for the Browns, one of four quarterbacks to start for the team after Deshaun Watson was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Michael Woods
CLE
Wide Receiver
#12
Browns depth wideout Woods ruptures Achilles
Michael Woods
CLE
Wide Receiver
#12
Browns WR Michael Woods: Sidelined for Week 1
Michael Woods
CLE
Wide Receiver
#12
Browns’ Michael Woods: Cleared to practice
Michael Woods
CLE
Wide Receiver
#12
Michael Woods out ‘some time’ with hamstring issue
Michael Woods
CLE
Wide Receiver
#12
Browns nab Sooners receiver Michael Woods at 202
Bucs plan to interview Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
What offseason means for Flacco after Browns stint
Stefon Diggs replaces Amari Cooper on AFC Pro Bowl roster
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Finalists announced for MVP, other 2023 NFL awards
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Browns, Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Browns set to interview Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator Thursday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad