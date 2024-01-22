Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
After historic win, Dunlap skipping Farmers to be with family
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Full NFL Playoffs Betting Including Conference Title Winners and SB 58
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Big Ten Men’s Basketball Bracketology: Purdue keeps chugging
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
After historic win, Dunlap skipping Farmers to be with family
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Broja, Almiron names to watch in transfer window
Will Crystal Palace move on from Hodgson?
Ko overcomes self-doubt to win the HGVTOC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Mike Caldwell
MC
Mike
Caldwell
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Mike Caldwell set to interview for Eagles defensive coordinator
The Eagles need a new defensive coordinator and names of possible candidates for the job are starting to surface.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Mike Caldwell
FA
Coaching Staff
Eagles and Raiders set to speak with Mike Caldwell
Report: Jim Harbaugh is expected to meet with Chargers again
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Ron Rivera to interview for Eagles defensive coordinator
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Patrick Mahomes: Passing anything Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski did is special
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Matt Patricia out of contract with Eagles, will pursue other opportunities
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Titans interviewed David Shaw Sunday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad