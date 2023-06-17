Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
NFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Rams-Seahawks
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
Mosiman capitalizes on early chaos at Anaheim 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
AFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Patriots-Broncos
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
NFC Championship Game: TV channel, kickoff time, storylines, weather, history for Rams-Seahawks
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
Top Clips
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
Mosiman capitalizes on early chaos at Anaheim 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Mike Rutenberg
MR
Mike
Rutenberg
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Reports: Arthur Smith finalizing deal to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator
Arthur Smith is headed to the college level.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Mike Rutenberg
ATL
Coaching Staff
Titans to interview Mike Rutenberg for DC job
Falcons set for four General Manager interviews on Friday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Falcons interview Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl for General Manager
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Falcons request GM interview with Joe Douglas
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Falcons announce several hires and retentions for Kevin Stefanski’s staff
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Falcons complete General Manager interview with James Liipfert
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Todd Bowles: Zac Robinson has a good understanding of the strengths of our top players
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue