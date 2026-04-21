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2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Connor Rogers’ Top 335 prospect rankings

  
Published April 21, 2026 08:00 AM
Rogers' WR draft rankings: Tyson tops loaded class
March 18, 2026 03:47 PM
Connor Rogers shares his wide receiver tackle rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft with Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry and wastes no time singing the praises of Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Here are my top 335 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, including their round value.

1. Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame – 1st round

2. Caleb Downs – SAF, Ohio State – 1st round

3. Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana – 1st round

4. Arvell Reese – LB, Ohio State – 1st round

5. David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech – 1st round

6. Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State – 1st round

7. Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State – 1st round

8. Rueben Bain Jr. – EDGE, Miami – 1st round

9. Spencer Fano – OT, Utah – 1st round

10. Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami – 1st round

11. Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State – 1st round

12. Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State – 1st round

13. Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU – 1st round

14. Kayden McDonald – DL, Ohio State – 1st round

15. Dillon Thieneman – SAF, Oregon – 1st round

16. Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon – 1st round

17. Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee – 1st round

18. Omar Cooper Jr. – WR, Indiana – 2nd round

19. Zion Young – EDGE, Missouri – 2nd round

20. Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee – 2nd round

21. Makai Lemon – WR, USC – 2nd round

22. Denzel Boston – WR, Washington – 2nd round

23. Christen Miller – DL, Georgia – 2nd round

24. Malachi Lawrence – EDGE, UCF – 2nd round

25. Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama – 2nd round

26. Akheem Mesidor – EDGE, Auburn – 2nd round

27. Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah – 2nd round

28. TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson – 2nd round

29. Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia – 2nd round

30. Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M – 2nd round

31. D’Angelo Ponds – CB, Indiana – 2nd round

32. Chase Bisontis – OG, Texas A&M – 2nd round

33. Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon – 2nd round

34. CJ Allen – LB, Georgia – 2nd round

35. Caleb Banks – DL, Florida – 2nd round

36. A.J. Haulcy – SAF, LSU – 2nd round

37. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren – SAF, Toledo – 2nd round

38. Jadarian Price – RB, Notre Dame – 2nd round

39. Gabe Jacas – EDGE, Illinois – 2nd round

40. Max Iheanachor – OT, Arizona State – 2nd round

41. Peter Woods – DL, Clemson – 2nd round

42. Ty Simpson – QB, Alabama – 2nd round

43. Germie Bernard – WR, Alabama – 2nd round

44. Treydan Stukes – SAF, Arizona – 2nd round

45. Blake Miller – OT, Clemson – 2nd round

46. Jacob Rodriguez – LB, Texas Tech – 2nd round

47. KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M – 2nd round

48. Chris Johnson – CB, San Diego State – 2nd round

49. Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn – 2nd round

50. Keylan Rutledge – OG, Georgia Tech – 2nd round

51. Jonah Coleman – RB, Washington – 2nd round

52. Lee Hunter – DL, Texas Tech – 2nd round

53. Skyler Bell – WR, UConn – 2nd round

54. Domonique Orange – DL, Iowa State – 2nd round

55. Keionte Scott – SAF, Miami – 2nd round

56. Jaishawn Barham – EDGE/LB, Michigan – 2nd round

57. R Mason Thomas – EDGE, Oklahoma – 2nd round

58. Jake Golday – LB, Cincinnati – 3rd round

59. Chris Brazzell II – WR, Tennessee – 3rd round

60. Josiah Trotter – LB, Missouri – 3rd round

61. Connor Lew – OC, Auburn – 3rd round

62. Anthony Hill Jr. – LB, Texas – 3rd round

63. Sam Roush – TE, Stanford – 3rd round

64. Keith Abney II – CB, Arizona State – 3rd round

65. Sam Hecht – OC, Kansas State – 3rd round

66. Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson – 3rd round

67. Malachi Fields – WR, Notre Dame – 3rd round

68. Logan Jones – OC, Iowa – 3rd round

69. Antonio Williams – WR, Clemson – 3rd round

70. Eli Raridon – TE, Notre Dame – 3rd round

71. Chris Bell – WR, Louisville – 3rd round

72. Keyron Crawford – EDGE, Auburn – 3rd round

73. Jude Bowry – OT, Boston College – 3rd round

74. Billy Schrauth – OG, Notre Dame – 3rd round

75. Ted Hurst – WR, Georgia State – 3rd round

76. Markel Bell – OT, Miami – 3rd round

77. Bud Clark – SAF, TCU – 3rd round

78. Max Klare – TE, Ohio State – 3rd round

79. Elijah Sarratt – WR, Indiana – 3rd round

80. Eli Stowers – TE, Vanderbilt – 3rd round

81. Caleb Tiernan – OG, Northwestern – 3rd round

82. Emmett Johnson – RB, Nebraska – 3rd round

83. Joshua Josephs – EDGE, Tennessee – 3rd round

84. Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa – 3rd round

85. Zachariah Branch – WR, Georgia – 3rd round

86. Kyle Louis – LB, Pittsburgh – 3rd round

87. Jadon Canady – CB, Oregon – 3rd round

88. Derrick Moore – EDGE, Michigan – 3rd round

89. Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina – 3rd round

90. Mike Washington Jr. – RB, Arkansas – 3rd round

91. Zakee Wheatley – SAF, Penn State – 3rd round

92. Romello Height – EDGE, Texas Tech – 3rd round

93. Jalen Farmer – OG, Kentucky – 3rd round

94. Jake Slaughter – OC, Florida – 3rd round

95. Justin Joly – TE, NC State – 3rd round

96. De’Zhaun Stribling – WR, Mississippi – 3rd round

97. Jalon Kilgore – SAF, South Carolina – 4th round

98. Tacario Davis – CB, Washington – 4th round

99. Oscar Delp – TE, Georgia – 4th round

100. Tim Keenan III – DL, Alabama – 4th round

101. Garrett Nussmeier – QB, LSU – 4th round

102. Malik Muhammad – CB, Texas – 4th round

103. Darrell Jackson Jr. – DL, Florida State – 4th round

104. Chandler Rivers – CB, Duke – 4th round

105. Kaytron Allen – RB, Penn State – 4th round

106. Will Kacmarek – TE, Ohio State – 4th round

107. VJ Payne – SAF, Kansas State – 4th round

108. Bryce Lance – WR, North Dakota State – 4th round

109. Kage Casey – OT, Boise State – 4th round

110. Cyrus Allen – WR, Cincinnati – 4th round

111. Genesis Smith – SAF, Arizona – 4th round

112. Dani Dennis-Sutton – EDGE, Penn State – 4th round

113. Bryce Boettcher – LB, Oregon – 4th round

114. Carson Beck – QB, Miami – 4th round

115. Albert Regis – DL, Texas A&M – 4th round

116. Kaleb Elarms-Orr – LB, TCU – 4th round

117. J.C. Davis – OT, Illinois – 4th round

118. Ephesians Prysock – CB, Washington – 4th round

119. Travis Burke – OT, Memphis – 4th round

120. Kevin Coleman Jr. – WR, Missouri – 4th round

121. Jakobe Thomas – SAF, Miami – 4th round

122. Julian Neal – CB, Arkansas – 4th round

123. Brenen Thompson – WR, Mississippi State – 4th round

124. Justin Jefferson – LB, Alabama – 4th round

125. Dae’Quan Wright – TE, Mississippi – 4th round

126. Brian Parker II – OC, Duke – 4th round

127. Deion Burks – WR, Oklahoma – 4th round

128. Logan Taylor – OG, Boston College – 4th round

129. Davison Igbinosun – CB, Ohio State – 4th round

130. Ja’Kobi Lane – WR, USC – 4th round

131. Devin Moore – CB, Florida – 4th round

132. Demonte Capehart – DL, Clemson – 4th round

133. Daylen Everette – CB, Georgia – 4th round

134. Tyler Onyedim – DL, Texas A&M – 4th round

135. DeShon Singleton – SAF, Nebraska – 4th round

136. Chris McClellan – DL, Missouri – 4th round

137. Drew Allar – QB, Penn State – 4th round

138. Robert Spears-Jennings – SAF, Oklahoma – 4th round

139. Josh Cameron – WR, Baylor – 4th round

140. Febechi Nwaiwu – OG, Oklahoma – 4th round

141. Zxavian Harris – DL, Mississippi – 4th round

142. Jack Kelly – LB, BYU – 4th round

143. Nicholas Singleton – RB, Penn State – 4th round

144. Rene Konga – DL, Louisville – 4th round

145. Cole Payton – QB, North Dakota State – 4th round

146. Carsen Ryan – TE, BYU – 4th round

147. Beau Stephens – OG, Iowa – 4th round

148. Gracen Halton – DL, Oklahoma – 5th round

149. Jimmy Rolder – LB, Michigan – 5th round

150. Nick Barrett – DL, South Carolina – 5th round

151. Trey Zuhn III – OC, Texas A&M – 5th round

152. Demond Claiborne – RB, Wake Forest – 5th round

153. Kamari Ramsey – SAF, USC – 5th round

154. Dontay Corleone – DL, Cincinnati – 5th round

155. Red Murdock – LB, Buffalo – 5th round

156. LT Overton – EDGE, Alabama – 5th round

157. Harold Perkins – LB, LSU – 5th round

158. Will Lee III – CB, Texas A&M – 5th round

159. Jack Endries – TE, Texas – 5th round

160. Kaleb Proctor – DL, Southeastern Louisiana – 5th round

161. Riley Nowakowski – TE/FB, Indiana – 5th round

162. J’Mari Taylor – RB, Virginia – 5th round

163. Namdi Obiazor – LB, TCU – 5th round

164. Rayshaun Benny – DL, Michigan – 5th round

165. Diego Pounds – OT, Mississippi – 5th round

166. Logan Fano – EDGE, Utah – 5th round

167. Keyshaun Elliott – LB, Arizona State – 5th round

168. Dametrious Crownover – OT, Texas A&M – 5th round

169. Colbie Young – WR, Georgia – 5th round

170. Nate Boerkircher – TE, Texas A&M – 5th round

171. Charles Demmings – CB, Stephen F. Austin – 5th round

172. Eli Heidenreich – RB, Navy – 5th round

173. Malik Benson – WR, Oregon – 5th round

174. Michael Taaffe – SAF, Texas – 5th round

175. Aiden Fisher – LB, Indiana – 5th round

176. Eric Rivers – WR, Georgia Tech – 5th round

177. Mason Reiger – EDGE, Wisconsin – 5th round

178. Drew Shelton – OT, Penn State – 5th round

179. Chase Roberts – WR, BYU – 5th round

180. Caden Curry – EDGE, Ohio State – 5th round

181. Landon Robinson – DL, Navy – 5th round

182. Anez Cooper – OG, Miami – 5th round

183. Dalton Johnson – SAF, Arizona – 5th round

184. Aamil Wagner – OT, Notre Dame – 5th round

185. Kendrick Law – WR, Kentucky – 5th round

186. Zane Durant – DL, Penn State – 5th round

187. Jackson Kuwatch – LB, Miami (OH) – 5th round

188. George Gumbs Jr. – EDGE, Florida – 5th round

189. Parker Brailsford – OC, Alabama – 5th round

190. Joey Aguilar – QB, Tennessee – 5th round

191. Wade Woodaz – LB, Clemson – 5th round

192. Austin Barber – OT, Florida – 5th round

193. Max Llewellyn – EDGE, Iowa – 5th round

194. Taurean York – LB, Texas A&M – 5th round

195. Jeff Caldwell – WR, Cincinnati – 6th round

196. Adam Randall – RB, Clemson – 6th round

197. Deontae Lawson – LB, Alabama – 6th round

198. Keagen Trost – OG, Missouri – 6th round

199. Joe Royer – TE, Cincinnati – 6th round

200. Isaiah World – OT, Oregon – 6th round

201. Thaddeus Dixon – CB, North Carolina – 6th round

202. Seth McGowan – RB, Kentucky – 6th round

203. Matt Gulbin – OC, Michigan State – 6th round

204. Kaelon Black – RB, Indiana – 6th round

205. Cameron Ball – DL, Arkansas – 6th round

206. Fernando Carmona – OG, Arkansas – 6th round

207. Nadame Tucker – EDGE, Western Michigan – 6th round

208. Pat Coogan – OC, Indiana – 6th round

209. Brandon Cleveland – DL, NC State – 6th round

210. T.J. Hall – CB, Iowa – 6th round

211. Jager Burton – OC, Kentucky – 6th round

212. Michael Heldman – EDGE, Central Michigan – 6th round

213. Marlin Klein – TE, Michigan – 6th round

214. Jeremiah Wright – OG, Auburn – 6th round

215. Trey Moore – EDGE, Texas – 6th round

216. Jordan van den Berg – DL, Georgia Tech – 6th round

217. D.J. Campbell – OG, Texas – 6th round

218. Sawyer Robertson – QB, Baylor – 6th round

219. Jalen Huskey – SAF, Maryland – 6th round

220. Taylen Green – QB, Arkansas – 6th round

221. Louis Moore – SAF, Indiana – 6th round

222. Bryson Eason – DL, Tennessee – 6th round

223. Miles Scott – SAF, Illinois – 6th round

224. Domani Jackson – CB, Alabama – 6th round

225. Cole Wisniewski – SAF, Texas Tech – 6th round

226. Ar’maj Reed-Adams – OG, Texas A&M – 6th round

227. Wesley Williams – EDGE, Duke – 6th round

228. J. Michael Sturdivant – WR, Florida – 6th round

229. Collin Wright – CB, Stanford – 7th round

230. Tyreak Sapp – EDGE, Florida – 7th round

231. Reggie Virgil – WR, Texas Tech – 7th round

232. Fa’alili Fa’amoe – OT, Wake Forest – 7th round

233. Latrell McCutchin Sr. – CB, Houston – 7th round

234. Zavion Thomas – WR, LSU – 7th round

235. Caden Barnett – OG, Wyoming – 7th round

236. Ahmaad Moses – SAF, SMU – 7th round

237. Dallen Bentley – TE, Utah – 7th round

238. Cade Klubnik – QB, Clemson – 7th round

239. Micah Morris – OG, Georgia – 7th round

240. Joshua Cuevas – TE, Alabama – 7th round

241. Quintayvious Hutchins – EDGE, Boston College – 7th round

242. Jackie Marshall – DL, Baylor – 7th round

243. Luke Altmyer – QB, Illinois – 7th round

244. Jordan Hudson – WR, SMU – 7th round

245. Rahsul Faison – RB, South Carolina – 7th round

246. Carver Willis – OG, Washington – 7th round

247. Khalil Dinkins – TE, Penn State – 7th round

248. Le’Veon Moss – RB, Texas A&M – 7th round

249. Harrison Wallace III – WR, Mississippi – 7th round

250. David Gusta – DL, Kentucky – 7th round

251. Emmanuel Henderson – WR, Kansas – 7th round

252. Michael Trigg – TE, Baylor – 7th round

253. Roman Hemby – RB, Indiana – 7th round

254. Aidan Hubbard – EDGE, Northwestern – 7th round

255. Karson Sharar – LB, Iowa – 7th round

256. Matthew Hibner – TE, SMU – 7th round

257. Eric McAlister – WR, TCU – 7th round

258. Anthony Lucas – EDGE, USC – 7th round

259. Gary Smith III – DL, UCLA – 7th round

260. Alex Harkey – OG, Oregon – 7th round

261. Kaden Wetjen – WR, Iowa – 7th round

262. Alan Herron – OT, Maryland – 7th round

263. Kendal Daniels – LB, Oklahoma – 7th round

264. Scooby Williams – LB, Texas A&M – 7th round

265. Mikail Kamara – EDGE, Indiana – 7th round

266. Andre Fuller – CB, Toledo – 7th round

267. Skyler Gill-Howard – DL, Texas Tech – UDFA

268. Diego Pavia – QB, Vanderbilt – UDFA

269. Toriano Pride Jr. – CB, Missouri – UDFA

270. Hezekiah Masses – CB, California – UDFA

271. Noah Whittington – RB, Oregon – UDFA

272. Jalon Daniels – QB, Kansas – UDFA

273. Skyler Thomas – SAF, Oregon State – UDFA

274. Tanner Koziol – TE, Houston – UDFA

275. Brett Thorson – P, Georgia – UDFA

276. Haynes King – QB, Georgia Tech – UDFA

277. Cian Slone – EDGE, NC State – UDFA

278. Behren Morton – QB, Texas Tech – UDFA

279. Jaeden Roberts – OG, Alabama – UDFA

280. Lewis Bond – WR, Boston College – UDFA

281. Bishop Fitzgerald – SAF, USC – UDFA

282. Vincent Anthony Jr. – EDGE, Duke – UDFA

283. Jam Miller – RB, Alabama – UDFA

284. Enrique Cruz – OT, Kansas – UDFA

285. C.J. Daniels – WR, Miami – UDFA

286. Lorenzo Styles Jr. – SAF, Ohio State – UDFA

287. Evan Beernsten – OG, Northwestern – UDFA

288. Xavian Sorey Jr. – LB, Arkansas – UDFA

289. Vinny Anthony II – WR, Wisconsin – UDFA

290. Nolan Rucci – OT, Penn State – UDFA

291. Aaron Graves – DL, Iowa – UDFA

292. Trey Smack – K, Florida – UDFA

293. D.J. Rogers – TE, TCU – UDFA

294. Anterio Thompson – DL, Washington – UDFA

295. Avery Smith – CB, Toledo – UDFA

296. Cole Brevard – DL, Texas – UDFA

297. Lander Barton – LB, Utah – UDFA

298. Jack Pyburn – EDGE, LSU – UDFA

299. Lance Mason – TE, Wisconsin – UDFA

300. CJ Donaldson – RB, Ohio State – UDFA

301. John Michael Gyllenborg – TE, Wyoming – UDFA

302. Wesley Bissainthe – LB, Miami – UDFA

303. Chip Trayanum – RB, Toledo – UDFA

304. Caleb Douglas – WR, Texas Tech – UDFA

305. Tyren Montgomery – WR, John Carroll – UDFA

306. Xavier Nwankpa – SAF, Iowa – UDFA

307. Dominic Zvada – K, Michigan – UDFA

308. Robert Henry Jr. – RB, UTSA – UDFA

309. Miles Kitselman – TE, Tennessee – UDFA

310. Damonic Williams – DL, Oklahoma – UDFA

311. Keyshawn James-Newby – EDGE, New Mexico – UDFA

312. Athan Kaliakmanis – QB, Rutgers – UDFA

313. Barion Brown – WR, LSU – UDFA

314. Garrett DiGiorgio – OG, UCLA – UDFA

315. Max Bredeson – FB, Michigan – UDFA

316. Joe Fagnano – QB, UConn – UDFA

317. Bobby Jamison-Travis – DL, Auburn – UDFA

318. Lake McRee – TE, USC – UDFA

319. Will Ferrin – K, BYU – UDFA

320. Deven Eastern – DL, Minnesota – UDFA

321. Jadyn Ott – RB, Oklahoma – UDFA

322. Dillon Bell – WR, Georgia – UDFA

323. Mark Gronowski – QB, Iowa – UDFA

324. Desmond Reid – RB, Pittsburgh – UDFA

325. Aaron Anderson – WR, LSU – UDFA

326. Eric Gentry – LB, USC – UDFA

327. Patrick Payton – EDGE, LSU – UDFA

328. Josh Braun – OG, Kentucky – UDFA

329. Tyre West – EDGE, Tennessee – UDFA

330. Miller Moss – QB, Louisville – UDFA

331. Nyjalik Kelly – EDGE, UCF – UDFA

332. Ryan Eckley – P, Michigan State – UDFA

333. Riley Mahlman – OT, Wisconsin – UDFA

334. Marvin Jones Jr. – EDGE, Oklahoma – UDFA

335. Cody Hardy – TE, NC State – UDFA