2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Connor Rogers’ Top 335 prospect rankings
Here are my top 335 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, including their round value.
1. Jeremiyah Love – RB, Notre Dame – 1st round
2. Caleb Downs – SAF, Ohio State – 1st round
3. Fernando Mendoza – QB, Indiana – 1st round
4. Arvell Reese – LB, Ohio State – 1st round
5. David Bailey – EDGE, Texas Tech – 1st round
6. Jordyn Tyson – WR, Arizona State – 1st round
7. Sonny Styles – LB, Ohio State – 1st round
8. Rueben Bain Jr. – EDGE, Miami – 1st round
9. Spencer Fano – OT, Utah – 1st round
10. Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami – 1st round
11. Olaivavega Ioane – OG, Penn State – 1st round
12. Carnell Tate – WR, Ohio State – 1st round
13. Mansoor Delane – CB, LSU – 1st round
14. Kayden McDonald – DL, Ohio State – 1st round
15. Dillon Thieneman – SAF, Oregon – 1st round
16. Kenyon Sadiq – TE, Oregon – 1st round
17. Jermod McCoy – CB, Tennessee – 1st round
18. Omar Cooper Jr. – WR, Indiana – 2nd round
19. Zion Young – EDGE, Missouri – 2nd round
20. Colton Hood – CB, Tennessee – 2nd round
21. Makai Lemon – WR, USC – 2nd round
22. Denzel Boston – WR, Washington – 2nd round
23. Christen Miller – DL, Georgia – 2nd round
24. Malachi Lawrence – EDGE, UCF – 2nd round
25. Kadyn Proctor – OT, Alabama – 2nd round
26. Akheem Mesidor – EDGE, Auburn – 2nd round
27. Caleb Lomu – OT, Utah – 2nd round
28. TJ Parker – EDGE, Clemson – 2nd round
29. Monroe Freeling – OT, Georgia – 2nd round
30. Cashius Howell – EDGE, Texas A&M – 2nd round
31. D’Angelo Ponds – CB, Indiana – 2nd round
32. Chase Bisontis – OG, Texas A&M – 2nd round
33. Emmanuel Pregnon – OG, Oregon – 2nd round
34. CJ Allen – LB, Georgia – 2nd round
35. Caleb Banks – DL, Florida – 2nd round
36. A.J. Haulcy – SAF, LSU – 2nd round
37. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren – SAF, Toledo – 2nd round
38. Jadarian Price – RB, Notre Dame – 2nd round
39. Gabe Jacas – EDGE, Illinois – 2nd round
40. Max Iheanachor – OT, Arizona State – 2nd round
41. Peter Woods – DL, Clemson – 2nd round
42. Ty Simpson – QB, Alabama – 2nd round
43. Germie Bernard – WR, Alabama – 2nd round
44. Treydan Stukes – SAF, Arizona – 2nd round
45. Blake Miller – OT, Clemson – 2nd round
46. Jacob Rodriguez – LB, Texas Tech – 2nd round
47. KC Concepcion – WR, Texas A&M – 2nd round
48. Chris Johnson – CB, San Diego State – 2nd round
49. Keldric Faulk – EDGE, Auburn – 2nd round
50. Keylan Rutledge – OG, Georgia Tech – 2nd round
51. Jonah Coleman – RB, Washington – 2nd round
52. Lee Hunter – DL, Texas Tech – 2nd round
53. Skyler Bell – WR, UConn – 2nd round
54. Domonique Orange – DL, Iowa State – 2nd round
55. Keionte Scott – SAF, Miami – 2nd round
56. Jaishawn Barham – EDGE/LB, Michigan – 2nd round
57. R Mason Thomas – EDGE, Oklahoma – 2nd round
58. Jake Golday – LB, Cincinnati – 3rd round
59. Chris Brazzell II – WR, Tennessee – 3rd round
60. Josiah Trotter – LB, Missouri – 3rd round
61. Connor Lew – OC, Auburn – 3rd round
62. Anthony Hill Jr. – LB, Texas – 3rd round
63. Sam Roush – TE, Stanford – 3rd round
64. Keith Abney II – CB, Arizona State – 3rd round
65. Sam Hecht – OC, Kansas State – 3rd round
66. Avieon Terrell – CB, Clemson – 3rd round
67. Malachi Fields – WR, Notre Dame – 3rd round
68. Logan Jones – OC, Iowa – 3rd round
69. Antonio Williams – WR, Clemson – 3rd round
70. Eli Raridon – TE, Notre Dame – 3rd round
71. Chris Bell – WR, Louisville – 3rd round
72. Keyron Crawford – EDGE, Auburn – 3rd round
73. Jude Bowry – OT, Boston College – 3rd round
74. Billy Schrauth – OG, Notre Dame – 3rd round
75. Ted Hurst – WR, Georgia State – 3rd round
76. Markel Bell – OT, Miami – 3rd round
77. Bud Clark – SAF, TCU – 3rd round
78. Max Klare – TE, Ohio State – 3rd round
79. Elijah Sarratt – WR, Indiana – 3rd round
80. Eli Stowers – TE, Vanderbilt – 3rd round
81. Caleb Tiernan – OG, Northwestern – 3rd round
82. Emmett Johnson – RB, Nebraska – 3rd round
83. Joshua Josephs – EDGE, Tennessee – 3rd round
84. Gennings Dunker – OG, Iowa – 3rd round
85. Zachariah Branch – WR, Georgia – 3rd round
86. Kyle Louis – LB, Pittsburgh – 3rd round
87. Jadon Canady – CB, Oregon – 3rd round
88. Derrick Moore – EDGE, Michigan – 3rd round
89. Brandon Cisse – CB, South Carolina – 3rd round
90. Mike Washington Jr. – RB, Arkansas – 3rd round
91. Zakee Wheatley – SAF, Penn State – 3rd round
92. Romello Height – EDGE, Texas Tech – 3rd round
93. Jalen Farmer – OG, Kentucky – 3rd round
94. Jake Slaughter – OC, Florida – 3rd round
95. Justin Joly – TE, NC State – 3rd round
96. De’Zhaun Stribling – WR, Mississippi – 3rd round
97. Jalon Kilgore – SAF, South Carolina – 4th round
98. Tacario Davis – CB, Washington – 4th round
99. Oscar Delp – TE, Georgia – 4th round
100. Tim Keenan III – DL, Alabama – 4th round
101. Garrett Nussmeier – QB, LSU – 4th round
102. Malik Muhammad – CB, Texas – 4th round
103. Darrell Jackson Jr. – DL, Florida State – 4th round
104. Chandler Rivers – CB, Duke – 4th round
105. Kaytron Allen – RB, Penn State – 4th round
106. Will Kacmarek – TE, Ohio State – 4th round
107. VJ Payne – SAF, Kansas State – 4th round
108. Bryce Lance – WR, North Dakota State – 4th round
109. Kage Casey – OT, Boise State – 4th round
110. Cyrus Allen – WR, Cincinnati – 4th round
111. Genesis Smith – SAF, Arizona – 4th round
112. Dani Dennis-Sutton – EDGE, Penn State – 4th round
113. Bryce Boettcher – LB, Oregon – 4th round
114. Carson Beck – QB, Miami – 4th round
115. Albert Regis – DL, Texas A&M – 4th round
116. Kaleb Elarms-Orr – LB, TCU – 4th round
117. J.C. Davis – OT, Illinois – 4th round
118. Ephesians Prysock – CB, Washington – 4th round
119. Travis Burke – OT, Memphis – 4th round
120. Kevin Coleman Jr. – WR, Missouri – 4th round
121. Jakobe Thomas – SAF, Miami – 4th round
122. Julian Neal – CB, Arkansas – 4th round
123. Brenen Thompson – WR, Mississippi State – 4th round
124. Justin Jefferson – LB, Alabama – 4th round
125. Dae’Quan Wright – TE, Mississippi – 4th round
126. Brian Parker II – OC, Duke – 4th round
127. Deion Burks – WR, Oklahoma – 4th round
128. Logan Taylor – OG, Boston College – 4th round
129. Davison Igbinosun – CB, Ohio State – 4th round
130. Ja’Kobi Lane – WR, USC – 4th round
131. Devin Moore – CB, Florida – 4th round
132. Demonte Capehart – DL, Clemson – 4th round
133. Daylen Everette – CB, Georgia – 4th round
134. Tyler Onyedim – DL, Texas A&M – 4th round
135. DeShon Singleton – SAF, Nebraska – 4th round
136. Chris McClellan – DL, Missouri – 4th round
137. Drew Allar – QB, Penn State – 4th round
138. Robert Spears-Jennings – SAF, Oklahoma – 4th round
139. Josh Cameron – WR, Baylor – 4th round
140. Febechi Nwaiwu – OG, Oklahoma – 4th round
141. Zxavian Harris – DL, Mississippi – 4th round
142. Jack Kelly – LB, BYU – 4th round
143. Nicholas Singleton – RB, Penn State – 4th round
144. Rene Konga – DL, Louisville – 4th round
145. Cole Payton – QB, North Dakota State – 4th round
146. Carsen Ryan – TE, BYU – 4th round
147. Beau Stephens – OG, Iowa – 4th round
148. Gracen Halton – DL, Oklahoma – 5th round
149. Jimmy Rolder – LB, Michigan – 5th round
150. Nick Barrett – DL, South Carolina – 5th round
151. Trey Zuhn III – OC, Texas A&M – 5th round
152. Demond Claiborne – RB, Wake Forest – 5th round
153. Kamari Ramsey – SAF, USC – 5th round
154. Dontay Corleone – DL, Cincinnati – 5th round
155. Red Murdock – LB, Buffalo – 5th round
156. LT Overton – EDGE, Alabama – 5th round
157. Harold Perkins – LB, LSU – 5th round
158. Will Lee III – CB, Texas A&M – 5th round
159. Jack Endries – TE, Texas – 5th round
160. Kaleb Proctor – DL, Southeastern Louisiana – 5th round
161. Riley Nowakowski – TE/FB, Indiana – 5th round
162. J’Mari Taylor – RB, Virginia – 5th round
163. Namdi Obiazor – LB, TCU – 5th round
164. Rayshaun Benny – DL, Michigan – 5th round
165. Diego Pounds – OT, Mississippi – 5th round
166. Logan Fano – EDGE, Utah – 5th round
167. Keyshaun Elliott – LB, Arizona State – 5th round
168. Dametrious Crownover – OT, Texas A&M – 5th round
169. Colbie Young – WR, Georgia – 5th round
170. Nate Boerkircher – TE, Texas A&M – 5th round
171. Charles Demmings – CB, Stephen F. Austin – 5th round
172. Eli Heidenreich – RB, Navy – 5th round
173. Malik Benson – WR, Oregon – 5th round
174. Michael Taaffe – SAF, Texas – 5th round
175. Aiden Fisher – LB, Indiana – 5th round
176. Eric Rivers – WR, Georgia Tech – 5th round
177. Mason Reiger – EDGE, Wisconsin – 5th round
178. Drew Shelton – OT, Penn State – 5th round
179. Chase Roberts – WR, BYU – 5th round
180. Caden Curry – EDGE, Ohio State – 5th round
181. Landon Robinson – DL, Navy – 5th round
182. Anez Cooper – OG, Miami – 5th round
183. Dalton Johnson – SAF, Arizona – 5th round
184. Aamil Wagner – OT, Notre Dame – 5th round
185. Kendrick Law – WR, Kentucky – 5th round
186. Zane Durant – DL, Penn State – 5th round
187. Jackson Kuwatch – LB, Miami (OH) – 5th round
188. George Gumbs Jr. – EDGE, Florida – 5th round
189. Parker Brailsford – OC, Alabama – 5th round
190. Joey Aguilar – QB, Tennessee – 5th round
191. Wade Woodaz – LB, Clemson – 5th round
192. Austin Barber – OT, Florida – 5th round
193. Max Llewellyn – EDGE, Iowa – 5th round
194. Taurean York – LB, Texas A&M – 5th round
195. Jeff Caldwell – WR, Cincinnati – 6th round
196. Adam Randall – RB, Clemson – 6th round
197. Deontae Lawson – LB, Alabama – 6th round
198. Keagen Trost – OG, Missouri – 6th round
199. Joe Royer – TE, Cincinnati – 6th round
200. Isaiah World – OT, Oregon – 6th round
201. Thaddeus Dixon – CB, North Carolina – 6th round
202. Seth McGowan – RB, Kentucky – 6th round
203. Matt Gulbin – OC, Michigan State – 6th round
204. Kaelon Black – RB, Indiana – 6th round
205. Cameron Ball – DL, Arkansas – 6th round
206. Fernando Carmona – OG, Arkansas – 6th round
207. Nadame Tucker – EDGE, Western Michigan – 6th round
208. Pat Coogan – OC, Indiana – 6th round
209. Brandon Cleveland – DL, NC State – 6th round
210. T.J. Hall – CB, Iowa – 6th round
211. Jager Burton – OC, Kentucky – 6th round
212. Michael Heldman – EDGE, Central Michigan – 6th round
213. Marlin Klein – TE, Michigan – 6th round
214. Jeremiah Wright – OG, Auburn – 6th round
215. Trey Moore – EDGE, Texas – 6th round
216. Jordan van den Berg – DL, Georgia Tech – 6th round
217. D.J. Campbell – OG, Texas – 6th round
218. Sawyer Robertson – QB, Baylor – 6th round
219. Jalen Huskey – SAF, Maryland – 6th round
220. Taylen Green – QB, Arkansas – 6th round
221. Louis Moore – SAF, Indiana – 6th round
222. Bryson Eason – DL, Tennessee – 6th round
223. Miles Scott – SAF, Illinois – 6th round
224. Domani Jackson – CB, Alabama – 6th round
225. Cole Wisniewski – SAF, Texas Tech – 6th round
226. Ar’maj Reed-Adams – OG, Texas A&M – 6th round
227. Wesley Williams – EDGE, Duke – 6th round
228. J. Michael Sturdivant – WR, Florida – 6th round
229. Collin Wright – CB, Stanford – 7th round
230. Tyreak Sapp – EDGE, Florida – 7th round
231. Reggie Virgil – WR, Texas Tech – 7th round
232. Fa’alili Fa’amoe – OT, Wake Forest – 7th round
233. Latrell McCutchin Sr. – CB, Houston – 7th round
234. Zavion Thomas – WR, LSU – 7th round
235. Caden Barnett – OG, Wyoming – 7th round
236. Ahmaad Moses – SAF, SMU – 7th round
237. Dallen Bentley – TE, Utah – 7th round
238. Cade Klubnik – QB, Clemson – 7th round
239. Micah Morris – OG, Georgia – 7th round
240. Joshua Cuevas – TE, Alabama – 7th round
241. Quintayvious Hutchins – EDGE, Boston College – 7th round
242. Jackie Marshall – DL, Baylor – 7th round
243. Luke Altmyer – QB, Illinois – 7th round
244. Jordan Hudson – WR, SMU – 7th round
245. Rahsul Faison – RB, South Carolina – 7th round
246. Carver Willis – OG, Washington – 7th round
247. Khalil Dinkins – TE, Penn State – 7th round
248. Le’Veon Moss – RB, Texas A&M – 7th round
249. Harrison Wallace III – WR, Mississippi – 7th round
250. David Gusta – DL, Kentucky – 7th round
251. Emmanuel Henderson – WR, Kansas – 7th round
252. Michael Trigg – TE, Baylor – 7th round
253. Roman Hemby – RB, Indiana – 7th round
254. Aidan Hubbard – EDGE, Northwestern – 7th round
255. Karson Sharar – LB, Iowa – 7th round
256. Matthew Hibner – TE, SMU – 7th round
257. Eric McAlister – WR, TCU – 7th round
258. Anthony Lucas – EDGE, USC – 7th round
259. Gary Smith III – DL, UCLA – 7th round
260. Alex Harkey – OG, Oregon – 7th round
261. Kaden Wetjen – WR, Iowa – 7th round
262. Alan Herron – OT, Maryland – 7th round
263. Kendal Daniels – LB, Oklahoma – 7th round
264. Scooby Williams – LB, Texas A&M – 7th round
265. Mikail Kamara – EDGE, Indiana – 7th round
266. Andre Fuller – CB, Toledo – 7th round
267. Skyler Gill-Howard – DL, Texas Tech – UDFA
268. Diego Pavia – QB, Vanderbilt – UDFA
269. Toriano Pride Jr. – CB, Missouri – UDFA
270. Hezekiah Masses – CB, California – UDFA
271. Noah Whittington – RB, Oregon – UDFA
272. Jalon Daniels – QB, Kansas – UDFA
273. Skyler Thomas – SAF, Oregon State – UDFA
274. Tanner Koziol – TE, Houston – UDFA
275. Brett Thorson – P, Georgia – UDFA
276. Haynes King – QB, Georgia Tech – UDFA
277. Cian Slone – EDGE, NC State – UDFA
278. Behren Morton – QB, Texas Tech – UDFA
279. Jaeden Roberts – OG, Alabama – UDFA
280. Lewis Bond – WR, Boston College – UDFA
281. Bishop Fitzgerald – SAF, USC – UDFA
282. Vincent Anthony Jr. – EDGE, Duke – UDFA
283. Jam Miller – RB, Alabama – UDFA
284. Enrique Cruz – OT, Kansas – UDFA
285. C.J. Daniels – WR, Miami – UDFA
286. Lorenzo Styles Jr. – SAF, Ohio State – UDFA
287. Evan Beernsten – OG, Northwestern – UDFA
288. Xavian Sorey Jr. – LB, Arkansas – UDFA
289. Vinny Anthony II – WR, Wisconsin – UDFA
290. Nolan Rucci – OT, Penn State – UDFA
291. Aaron Graves – DL, Iowa – UDFA
292. Trey Smack – K, Florida – UDFA
293. D.J. Rogers – TE, TCU – UDFA
294. Anterio Thompson – DL, Washington – UDFA
295. Avery Smith – CB, Toledo – UDFA
296. Cole Brevard – DL, Texas – UDFA
297. Lander Barton – LB, Utah – UDFA
298. Jack Pyburn – EDGE, LSU – UDFA
299. Lance Mason – TE, Wisconsin – UDFA
300. CJ Donaldson – RB, Ohio State – UDFA
301. John Michael Gyllenborg – TE, Wyoming – UDFA
302. Wesley Bissainthe – LB, Miami – UDFA
303. Chip Trayanum – RB, Toledo – UDFA
304. Caleb Douglas – WR, Texas Tech – UDFA
305. Tyren Montgomery – WR, John Carroll – UDFA
306. Xavier Nwankpa – SAF, Iowa – UDFA
307. Dominic Zvada – K, Michigan – UDFA
308. Robert Henry Jr. – RB, UTSA – UDFA
309. Miles Kitselman – TE, Tennessee – UDFA
310. Damonic Williams – DL, Oklahoma – UDFA
311. Keyshawn James-Newby – EDGE, New Mexico – UDFA
312. Athan Kaliakmanis – QB, Rutgers – UDFA
313. Barion Brown – WR, LSU – UDFA
314. Garrett DiGiorgio – OG, UCLA – UDFA
315. Max Bredeson – FB, Michigan – UDFA
316. Joe Fagnano – QB, UConn – UDFA
317. Bobby Jamison-Travis – DL, Auburn – UDFA
318. Lake McRee – TE, USC – UDFA
319. Will Ferrin – K, BYU – UDFA
320. Deven Eastern – DL, Minnesota – UDFA
321. Jadyn Ott – RB, Oklahoma – UDFA
322. Dillon Bell – WR, Georgia – UDFA
323. Mark Gronowski – QB, Iowa – UDFA
324. Desmond Reid – RB, Pittsburgh – UDFA
325. Aaron Anderson – WR, LSU – UDFA
326. Eric Gentry – LB, USC – UDFA
327. Patrick Payton – EDGE, LSU – UDFA
328. Josh Braun – OG, Kentucky – UDFA
329. Tyre West – EDGE, Tennessee – UDFA
330. Miller Moss – QB, Louisville – UDFA
331. Nyjalik Kelly – EDGE, UCF – UDFA
332. Ryan Eckley – P, Michigan State – UDFA
333. Riley Mahlman – OT, Wisconsin – UDFA
334. Marvin Jones Jr. – EDGE, Oklahoma – UDFA
335. Cody Hardy – TE, NC State – UDFA