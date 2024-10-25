Bills vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) fly cross country to Seattle for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field.

The Bills have won 2 straight most recently winning 34-10 at home against Tennessee last Sunday. Amari Cooper arrived in town just in time to catch 4 balls for 66 yards and 1 TD. Keon Coleman had a breakout game for Buffalo catching 4 passes for 125 yards. They’ll need to be dialed in as Buffalo plays its 4th road game in the last 5 weeks.

Seattle won for the first time in a month last weekend knocking off the Falcons 34-14 in Atlanta. After allowing an average of 35.7 points in each of their previous 3 games, the Seattle defense stepped up against the Falcons forcing 3 TOs on 3 consecutive possessions in the 4th quarter to lead the Seahawks back into the win column after 3 straight losses.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Bills @ Seahawks

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Lumen Field

City: Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Bills @ Seahawks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-162), Seattle Seahawks (+136)

Buffalo Bills (-162), Seattle Seahawks (+136) Spread: Bills -3

Bills -3 Total: 47

This line is currently right where it opened. The Total has dropped .5 points from its opening position.

Betting Trends and Statistics for the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks

· The Bills have won 4 of their last 5 games against NFC West teams.

· The OVER is 4-1 in the Seahawks’ last 5 home games

· The Bills are 4-3 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Seahawks are 2-4-1 ATS and 5-2 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Bills @ Seahawks

Buffalo: Josh Allen – has thrown 12 TD passes and 0 INTs this season. Threw for a season-high 323 yards in last week’s win vs. Tennessee.

Josh Allen – has thrown 12 TD passes and 0 INTs this season. Threw for a season-high 323 yards in last week’s win vs. Tennessee. Seattle: Geno Smith – threw for just 207 yards last weekend @ Atlanta completing 18 of 28 passes including 2 TDs.

Injury update for Bills @ Seahawks

· Buffalo TE Dawson Knox (ankle) returned to practice this week but is listed as questionable for Sunday.

· Buffalo TE Dalton Kincaid (collarbone) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Buffalo LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle OT Stone Forsythe (hand) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle CB Tre Brown (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle Riq Woolen (ankle) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Seattle S Julian Love (knee) has been limited in practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Bills @ Seahawks

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Bills on the Moneyline .

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards laying the 3 points and taking the Bills.

· Total : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 47 points.

