Connor Rogers’ Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Jets pick Arvell Reese, Cowboys land Carnell Tate

Here’s how I believe the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will go tomorrow night:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A free bingo space for all mock drafters, the Raiders get their franchise quarterback of the future.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State

Reese brings the speed and power to the Jets’ front seven that Aaron Glenn loves. He has range as a true linebacker, but his heavy hands will help him transition to playing an edge pass rush role. I think the Jets view his versatility/hybrid skill set as a positive, not a project.

Highlights: Reese was EVERYWHERE for OSU in 2025 Check out the season highlights that have NFL teams drooling over the potential and versatility of Ohio State defender Arvell Reese.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There are teams waiting to see if the Jets really pass on Arvell Reese for David Bailey, which would lead to more phone calls to gauge the price of getting into this slot. That didn’t happen here, so the Cardinals take the most dynamic playmaker in the draft for Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season Check out the best moments from Jeremiyah Love's fantastic 2025 season, which made him a Heisman Trophy finalist.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

A few years ago Robert Saleh drafted Sauce Gardner in the Top 10, viewing him as the new Richard Sherman to his defense. It’s fair to wonder if he goes down that pathway again with Sonny Styles as his new Fred Warner. Yet, one of Saleh’s biggest strengths has been turning bargain-rack middle linebackers into star players. With that in mind, he takes the pass rusher that can be the engine to his front four in Bailey.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Downs instantly brings stability and provides an identity player for the John Harbaugh era in New York. The Giants love Jordyn Tyson and know if they don’t take him here, he might not make it to 10. It will be fascinating to see how they balance both picks.

Highlights from Downs' Thorpe Award-winning season Watch the best plays from safety Caleb Downs' Jim Thorpe Award-winning 2025 season for the Buckeyes, in which his unanimous All-American campaign has him projected as one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

This to me is the most obvious entry point into the Top 10 of the draft for teams looking to make a move. The Browns can grab more picks and potentially still end up with their left tackle of the future, but in this scenario, they stand pat and draft Freeling.

7. Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Commanders spent a lot of money to get younger and better on defense through free agency, but Styles brings a totally different dimension to the middle of that unit.

READ: ROGERS’ 2026 FINAL BIG BOARD

8. New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Tyler Shough looked the part when he got his chance last year. Now the Saints provide him even more support with Tyson, who most evaluators believe is the best pass catcher in this draft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

I’ve gone back and forth a lot on Rueben Bain Jr. or Delane here, but Kansas City needs a young game wrecker in the back end.

10. New York Giants: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

I don’t think Harbaugh is going to tie himself into a knot over positional value in this draft. Instead, he adds another piece of stability, but this time on offense, where the Giants must protect Jaxson Dart.

11. Miami Dolphins: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The Dolphins are in a rebuild where they simply need to accumulate the best talent on their roster. In this spot, that is very clearly Reuben Bain Jr.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

If the Cowboys truly don’t expect a long-term extension to get done with George Pickens, they’d have to consider a falling Tate in this slot to help in the short-term and long-term.

Highlights: OSU's Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft Carnell Tate's 2025 season highlights show why teams will be interested in him as the potential WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

This is a total ‘call your shot’ pick (feel free to call me an idiot if it’s a miss). I get the sense the league is much higher on Boston than draft media consensus. He has the size, ball skills and perimeter blocking that could flourish under Sean McVay. I don’t think it’s a question anymore of if he’s a first-rounder, but how high can he go.

Highlights: UW's Boston made a STATEMENT in 2025 Check out the 2025 season highlights for Denzel Boston, who thrived for Washington and established himself as a top wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

I’ve heard plenty of talk connecting the Ravens to Kenyon Sadiq, but how do they pass on Mauigoa if he makes it here?

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Mesidor gets criticized for being an older prospect, but that also brings a certain floor. He comes with pro-ready hands, a pass rush plan and can handle run downs immediately.

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Jets getting aggressive and moving up for a wide receiver in round one would not surprise me. If they miss that run, they add Cooper in the next tier of pass catchers by staying in this pick.

Highlights: Cooper PUT ON for the Hoosiers in 2025 Check out the highlights from Omar Cooper Jr.'s stellar 2025 season for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

A colossal lineman to restock what is often the identity of Dan Campbell’s Lions, this is a pick you hear so many rumors about but feel comfortable buying into.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Thieneman’s range, speed and instincts are exactly what Brian Flores’ defense needs on the back end.

19. Carolina Panthers: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon’s ‘slide’ ends here by giving Bryce Young a reliable, tough middle of the field target to work inside while Tetairoa McMillan handles the perimeter.

Highlights from Lemon's Biletnikoff campaign Check out the kinds of plays that made Makai Lemon a Biletnikoff Award winner and a first-round worthy prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With questions about Jermod McCoy’s health, Hood surprisingly comes off the board before him to give much-needed help to the Dallas secondary.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

If Fano slides here, I don’t see how the Steelers would pass on him with the kind of versatility and athleticism he instantly brings to an offensive line.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

It’s incredible how one pick in front can change the obvious as Fano would’ve been a no-brainer here. With that being said, I don’t view McDonald as a consolation prize. He’s a powerhouse nose tackle that demands multiple blockers in the run game and makes life easier for his teammates around him.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor is raw, but a gifted athlete loaded with traits. This is the perfect scenario to tap into that talent and slowly develop him into a future starting right tackle.

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Browns have two clear needs to attack in the first round: left tackle and wide receiver. They landed Monroe Freeling earlier. Now, Todd Monken’s offense gets a pass catcher who can create consistent separation.

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Young is a big, tough edge setter with pass rush power. His intensity and three-down ability would be highly valued for the Bears front.

26. Buffalo Bills: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker creates pressure with a go-to long arm move and maintains that same strength against the run. Even after signing Bradley Chubb, Jim Leonhard’s defense needs more talent up front.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

I think Sadiq has a chance to go much earlier than this (Baltimore, Tampa Bay, etc.) but it’s hard to find a better landing spot schematically if he does fall.

Highlights: Sadiq was a PROBLEM in 2025 Watch some of the best moments from Kenyon Sadiq's impressive 2025 season for the Oregon Ducks.

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods was more disruptive and dominant in 2024 than in 2025, leading to a slide here. Demeco Ryans is the perfect coach to get him back to that form.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Lawrence’s upside as a pass rusher is tantalizing, but his work against the run is inconsistent. The Chiefs bet on his tools to be a disruptor on passing downs early, with the potential to blossom into a star down the road.

30. Miami Dolphins: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miami walks out of Round 1 getting stronger and tougher with highly experienced trenches prospects. Miller is a four-year starter who plays with an edge in the run game.

31. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk’s size, length, alignment versatility and strength against the run instantly puts him in Mike Vrabel’s rotation of pass rushers…if New England makes this pick.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy is top 10-15 talent in this draft, but long-term health concerns could cause a slide on Thursday night.

