How to prepare for Taylor Swift’s potential presence at the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday Night Football

Call it what you want but the Taylor Swift effect that touched most cities in America over the course of the summer has spread to the NFL and it is about to take Sunday Night Football by storm.

After attending last week’s Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium to support star TE Travis Kelce, Swift is reportedly expected to be in attendance at MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs play the New York Jets this Sunday, October 1 on a Sunday Night Football that will hit different. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also available on Universo. See below for more information on how to watch/live stream the Chiefs/Jets game.

Ever since the 12-time Grammy Award winner was spotted next to Donna Kelce and then speeding off in a getaway car with Travis after the Week 3 game ended, the NFL world and Swift fanbase have collided all too well. Here is everything you need to know about Swift and Kelce’s rumored relationship that has Swifties researching the tight end position and NFL fans making friendship bracelets.

How did Travis Kelce meet Taylor Swift?

This past summer, Taylor Swift traveled to 20 different cities around the U.S. performing her iconic Eras Tour, a marathon performance that includes 44 songs over the course of about three hours. In preparation for the tour, fans made friendships bracelets – an activity inspired by Swift’s song, ‘You’re On Your Own Kid.’

In the song, Swift sings:

“Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned

Everything you lose is a step you take

So make the friendship bracelets

Take the moment and taste it

You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”

Long story short, when Swift made her way to Kansas City in July, Kelce shared on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” that he made a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said.

Despite this fumble by Kelce, everything had changed.

Why was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game?

Fast forward to September when the invisible string between Swift and Kelce began to reveal itself.

In an interview with Andrew Siciliano, Travis confirmed that he tried to meet Swift in Kansas City over the summer.

“I said what I said, Kelce said. “And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is,” he said before shutting down further conversation about the pair’s relationship status. “I’m not gonna talk about my personal life.”

Philadelphia Eagles center and Travis’ brother, Jason, was also asked about the speculation: “I’ve seen these rumors, I cannot comment.”

The NFL world began to make references to Swift songs. Announcer Ian Eagle called a touchdown from the Chiefs-Jaguars Week 2 game by saying, “Kelce finds a blank space for the score!”

The following week, Kelce joined The Pat McAfee Show where he revealed that there was in fact no bad blood between him and Swift after she declined to meet him over the summer.

“I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’”

Three days after, Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium in Kelce’s suite where she was seen excitedly cheering on the Chiefs in their win over the Bears.

What did Andy Reid, Bill Belichick and Patrick Mahomes say about Taylor Swift?

As the tale of the new romantics began to swirl, NFL players and coaches addressed the flying sparks.

In his postgame press conference, Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that he was the mastermind who set up Swift and Kelce.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick surprised everyone when he weighed in on the relationship. “Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” Belichick said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed that he met Swift at Sunday’s after party.

“Yea I met her. She’s really cool. Good people,” Mahomes said, via KSHB 41 in Kansas City. “But like Trav said, imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

The power of the Taylor Swift effect

For Swifties, it will come as no surprise that Taylor has already made a timeless mark on the NFL landscape.

According to Fanatics, Kelce’s jersey was one of the top five sold for the NFL last Sunday. He “saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com,” a spokesperson told The Associated Press via email.

Kelce also gained more than 250,000 Instagram followers.

Though the game between the Chiefs and Bears was never close as Kansas City won handily, 41-10, the television ratings did not suffer. Fox Sports announced that the contest drew 24.3 million viewers, making it the weekend’s most-watched NFL matchup. Swift’s electric touch made a strong impact on one specific demographic. The percentage of females aged 12-17 grew nearly 8% from a year ago. The broadcast also led in female audience in every major demographic.

Though Swift’s appearance is not confirmed, the potential of it has sparked an 18.5% increase in ticket prices, TicketSmarter told USA Today Sports.

As Swifties and NFL fans alike prepare for Sunday Night Football, one question remains…are you ready for it?

