The NFL Playoffs: Where to Watch, When to Watch, and a Player Prop to Bet

Time to Zero in on all things Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Here is when and where to find each game, odds and totals for each, and a player prop to consider for the weekend quartet of games.

Houston Texans (+320) @ Baltimore Ravens (-410)

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 4:30P ET on ABC and ESPN

Spread: Ravens -9 | O/U: 43.5

Player Prop: Isaiah Likely Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Likely is not targeted as often as Mark Andrews was prior to his injury back in mid-November, but he has gotten a look regularly in the redzone for the Ravens scoring touchdowns in four of Baltimore’s last five games (five TDs in total over those five weeks). Take a look at the player total receptions market as well with Likely as only Cincinnati (107) gave up more receptions to TEs than Houston (100) during the regular season.

Green Bay Packers (+340) @ San Francisco 49ers (-440)

Saturday, January 20, 2024 @ 8:15P ET on FOX

Spread: 49ers -9.5 | O/U: 50.5

Player Prop: Deebo Samuel OVER 58.5 yards receiving (-115)

Keep an eye on the health of Jaire Alexander (ankle). He is reportedly practicing this week, but that ankle is fragile. Even if he is healthy, is he going to strictly cover Deebo? Can he keep up with him? Deebo ranked 7th in the NFL in YAC/reception (8.8). While Samuel to go Over his yardage total, his receptions total is not appealing. It is set at 4.5 and he averaged 4 receptions per game this season on an average of just under 6 targets per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+225) @ Detroit Lions (-278)

Sunday, January 21, 2024 @ 3P ET on NBC and Peacock

Spread: Lions -6.5 | O/U: 48.5

Player Prop: Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105)

The Detroit wideout did not reach paydirt last weekend against Philadelphia but did in his previous four games and in ten games in total this season. Oddly enough, Amon-Ra St. Brown ha snot scored more than once in any game this season. However, he is Jared Goff’s primary weapon in the red zone. He will see opportunities Sunday in Motown where it is expected he will see 10+ targets.

Kansas City Chiefs (+120) @ Buffalo Bills (-142)

Sunday, January 21, 2024 @ 6:30P ET on CBS and Paramount+

Spread: Bills -2.5 | O/U: 45

Player Prop: Rashee Rice OVER 69.5 yards receiving (-115)

The rookie out of SMU has become Mahomes’ top wideout throughout the second half of the season. He has cleared this number in four of the last five games for Kansas City including a monster game last weekend at Arrowhead that saw him total 130 yards receiving. Rice is averaging seven catches on 9.8 targets per outing over the last five.

It was an overall lackluster Wildcard Weekend that saw a handful of awesome individual performances but just one even remotely close game. Here’s hoping for better competition this weekend.

Enjoy all and enjoy any and all sweats.



*odds courtesy of DraftKings