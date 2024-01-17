 Skip navigation
Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Buffalo Snow
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions
TCU
TCU women cancel 2 games against ranked opponents because of shortage of available players
Derrick Nix
Auburn hires Derrick Nix away from Ole Miss as offensive coordinator

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240117.jpg
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
nbc_golf_gt_rorylivgolf_240117.jpg
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
nbc_bfa_tomlin_240117.jpg
Tomlin’s future ‘a lot of smoke, no real fire’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top impact players in Buccaneers-Lions

January 17, 2024 10:32 AM
The Buccaneers travel to Detroit for a Divisional Round matchup with the Lions, and Pro Football Focus analyzes Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, among others as players to keep an eye on.
nbc_pff_balvshouv2_240117.jpg
2:11
Top impact players in Texans-Ravens
nbc_pft_buffalosnow_240117.jpg
2:28
Buffalo bracing for more snow in Divisional Round
nbc_pff_sfvsgb_240117.jpg
2:21
Top impact players in Packers-49ers
nbc_pff_bufvskc_240117.jpg
1:49
Top impact players in Chiefs-Bills
nbc_pft_saintsgruden_240117.jpg
6:24
What Saints firing Carmichael means for Gruden
nbc_pft_antoniopierceoakland_240117.jpg
7:14
Has Pierce earned permanent Raiders HC role?
nbc_pft_adampeterswash_240117.jpg
4:13
Peters wants Commanders HC to be ‘best leader’
nbc_pft_wcpostmortems_240117.jpg
9:11
Wild Card postmortems: Unanswered questions
nbc_pft_tuafuture_240117.jpg
3:58
Where does Tua land on veteran QB value scale?
nbc_pft_schneiderstaff_240117.jpg
13:16
Schneider considers Seattle HC job very attractive
nbc_pft_belichickodds_240117.jpg
9:10
How Belichick’s likely landing spots have shifted
nbc_pft_jerryjonesradio_240117.jpg
4:56
Jerry, Stephen Jones won’t do radio this week
