What NFL games are on today: Week 12 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles head to SoFi Stadium to face Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Eagles vs Rams game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, November 24:
*All times are listed as ET
Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, November 25:
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams:
- When: Sunday, November 24
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs':
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.