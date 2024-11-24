 Skip navigation
NHL: Utah at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby scores 600th career NHL goal, but Penguins fall to Utah 6-1
lanekiffin.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 13: Seven ranked teams fall, as SEC upsets create more chaos
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3

nbc_cfb_uscuclalitesv2_241123.jpg
Highlights: USC grinds out rivalry win over UCLA
nbc_cfb_uscrileyint_241124.jpg
Riley reflects on USC’s rivalry win over UCLA
nbc_cfb_usctrickplayandtd_241124.jpg
Trick play sets up USC’s go-ahead TD vs. UCLA

What NFL games are on today: Week 12 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

  
Published November 24, 2024 05:00 AM

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles head to SoFi Stadium to face Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s Eagles vs Rams game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

Sunday, November 24:

*All times are listed as ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. on Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. on Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Monday, November 25:

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams:

  • When: Sunday, November 24
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Why Stafford is one of the most 'underrated QBs'
Heisman Trophy winner and college football analyst Matt Leinart joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the evolution of quarterbacks in the NFL, why Matthew Stafford is so underrated and a preview of Ohio State-Indiana.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.