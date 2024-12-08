What NFL games are on today: Week 14 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.
Sunday, December 8:
*All times are listed as ET
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on FOX
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on FOX
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on FOX
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
Monday, December 9:
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs:
- When: Sunday, December 8
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.