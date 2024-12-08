What NFL games are on today: Week 14 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

NBC and Peacock have got you covered with the latest news and storylines surrounding this week’s slate of action-packed NFL matchups. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 11:00 AM ET.

RELATED: PFT’s Week 14 2024 NFL power rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium tonight on Sunday Night Football. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream tonight’s LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs game as well as tune-in info, scores, and recaps for every other NFL game that’s on today.

RELATED: NFL Playoff Picture 2024 - Updated AFC and NFC Standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 14

Sunday, December 8:

*All times are listed as ET

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on FOX

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 1 p.m. on FOX

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. on FOX

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Monday, December 9:

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

When: Sunday, December 8

Sunday, December 8 Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 14: - Add Isaac Guerendo

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

RELATED: Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 Rankings for 2024

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.