What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Today’s Week 4 NFL action kicks off across the pond with the Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at 9:30 AM ET. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full slate of NFL thrillers. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Micah Parsons makes his highly anticipated return to Dallas as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) go head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys (1-2). Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, September 28:

Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland), 9:30 a.m. -NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. - CBS

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. - CBS

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. - Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. - CBS

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. - Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. - CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. - Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. - Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. - Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. -CBS

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. - CBS

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. - NBC and Peacock

Monday, September 29:

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. - ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. - ABC

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys:

When: Sunday, September 28

Sunday, September 28 Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

