What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Today’s Week 4 NFL action kicks off across the pond with the Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at 9:30 AM ET. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full slate of NFL thrillers. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.
Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!
RELATED: PFT’s Week 4 2025 NFL power rankings
Tonight on Sunday Night Football, Micah Parsons makes his highly anticipated return to Dallas as the Green Bay Packers (2-1) go head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys (1-2). Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.
RELATED: Cowboys won’t honor Micah Parsons in his return Sunday
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Sunday, September 28:
Minnesota Vikings vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland), 9:30 a.m. -NFL Network
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. - CBS
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. - CBS
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. - Fox
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. - CBS
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. - Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. - CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. - Fox
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. - Fox
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. - Fox
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. -CBS
Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. - CBS
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. - NBC and Peacock
Monday, September 29:
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. - ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. - ABC
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys:
- When: Sunday, September 28
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
RELATED: Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here