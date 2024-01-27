 Skip navigation
Top News

What teams are left in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs: Bracket, Conference Championship matchups, eliminated teams

  
Published January 27, 2024 10:33 AM
AFC Championship preview: Chiefs vs. Ravens
January 25, 2024 01:01 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the AFC Conference Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, discussing whether Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens past the defending Super Bowl champions.

There are only two games left until Super Bowl 58, and they’re big ones: Conference Championship matchups between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC. Sunday is Conference Championship day, and there’s plenty of major storylines: will Patrick Mahomes and the powerhouse Chiefs make it back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons, and become the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003-04 seasons? Or will Lamar Jackson finally get his moment to shine and take the Ravens to the Super Bowl for the first time in his tenure as quarterback?

In the NFC, there’s perennial contenders in the form of the San Francisco 49ers, who are in the NFC Conference Championship game for the third straight season. Then on the other side it’s Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions, who are trying to make it to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Can Brock Purdy overcome the vulnerability he showed against the Packers in the Divisional Round, or will Dan Campbell’s side finally reach the promised land?

NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks for AFC, NFC Conference Championships and more

What teams are left in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs?

On Conference Championship weekend, there’s four teams remaining in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs: In the NFC, it’s the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. On the AFC side, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens: 2024 AFC Championship Game Preview, Head to Head Record, History

Which teams have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs?

So far in this NFL postseason, we’ve seen 10 teams eliminated, ending their dreams of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles were all knocked out in the Wild Card. Then in the Divisional, the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills were also sent packing.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: 2024 NFC Championship game preview, head to head record, history

2023-24 NFL Conference Championship Schedule

AFC Conference Championship: No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs vs No. 1 Baltimore Ravens

  • Date: Sunday, January 28th
  • Time: 3pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Streaming: Paramount+

NFC Conference Championship: No. 3 Detroit Lions vs No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

  • Date: Sunday, January 28th
  • Time: 6:30pm ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: Hulu+ Live TV