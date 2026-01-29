 Skip navigation
Nathaniel Hackett joins Dolphins’ staff as QBs coach

  
Published January 29, 2026 06:23 PM

Nathaniel Hackett is back on a coaching staff as a position coach.

The Dolphins have hired Hackett as their quarterbacks coach, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

Hackett spent last season as a defensive analyst for the Packers.

He previously was the offensive coordinator for the Bills (2013-14), Jaguars (2016-18), Packers (2019-21) and Jets (2023-24). He was the Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16, and the Broncos’ head coach in 2022.

Hackett went 4-11 in his 15 games as head coach before the Broncos fired him.

Now the question becomes: Who will be the starter in Hackett’s quarterbacks room?

The Dolphins are expected to move on from Tua Tagovailoa after benching him for rookie Quinn Ewers, who started the final three games.