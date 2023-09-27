Skip navigation
Top News
Justin Barcia suffers broken ribs, broken collarbone and lung injury in LA crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Yankees’ Boone repeats that slugger Judge is not expected to need offseason toe surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals’ right hander Adam Wainwright, 42, says he has thrown his final pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Oli Udoh
Oli
Udoh
Report: Xavier Woods expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury
Panthers starting safety Xavier Woods injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Oli Udoh
MIN
Tackle
#74
Vikings fill-in LT Oli Udoh carted against Eagles
Oli Udoh
MIN
Tackle
#74
Vikings bring OT Udoh back on four-year contract
Oli Udoh
MIN
Tackle
#74
Vikings select OT Oli Udoh at No. 193
Panthers work out Kellen Mond
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
NFL’s four winless teams are paired up on Sunday
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Vikings cut Myles Gaskin
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Kevin O’Connell: We have to hold onto the football or we’ll find guys who will
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
The Jets have no good options at quarterback
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad