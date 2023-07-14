Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr.
PJ
Paris
Johnson Jr.
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
26:43
King’s Mock Draft: Picks 1-10
Peter King explains the first ten selections of his 2023 NFL Mock Draft, where he sees Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers, the Titans trading with the Cardinals to grab C.J. Stroud at No. 3 and more.
Paris Johnson Jr.
ARI
Tackle
#70
Ohio State OL Johnson protected well in 2021
Paris Johnson Jr.
ARI
Tackle
#70
Ohio State OL Johnson leads B10 guards in sacks
Luke Wypler
CLE
Center
#56
Buckeye Freshman Wypler making debut
Paris Johnson Jr.
ARI
Tackle
#70
Survey likes OSU T Paris Johnson as impact frosh
Paris Johnson Jr.
ARI
Tackle
#70
OSU T pledge Johnson has official scheduled
Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Kyler Murray: I’ll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn’t working
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals are betting favorites to have the NFL’s worst record
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Kyler Murray’s goal is to be back for the season opener
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad