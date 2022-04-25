FMIA: 2022 NFL Mock Draft Features A Top 10 Trade, An Early Wideout Run And A Couple Quarterback Surprises

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think this draft will be a TV spectacle, and though I won’t be there (I plan to be at two different teams during the course of the draft), the visuals from Las Vegas should be fun and, well, excessive. “The visuals will scream Las Vegas,” said NFL Network VP and executive producer Charlie Yook. “And starting Monday with our coverage, the central part of the coverage will be the mystery of the draft. We don’t know what we don’t know.” I maintain that’s a very good thing. We always know so much, too much, about the first round. This year, we really don’t know for sure who the first pick will be, we don’t know if a quarterback goes in the top half of the first round. That’s great, really. Play that up, ESPN and NFL Network. That should be the hallmark of the Thursday night coverage.

2. I think I’m not convinced the Giants will trade problem wideout Kadarius Toney. I certainly would be wary of trading for Toney, the Giants’ man-child wide receiver who had some wonderful moments last year, including in the unlikely win over New Orleans. He’s slithery, very fast, and hard to bring down. Now the Giants, I think, have to decide if he’s going to be a fit in their offense with the new Brian Daboll/Joe Schoen regime. Reported Pat Leonard, who reported that the Giants are looking to trade Toney in the New York Daily News: “His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.” Maybe Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes could reel him back to reality. Maybe. But my gut says Brian Daboll is going to try to get Toney back in the program, and soon.

3. I think I take Mel Kiper at his word that being unvaccinated is “very specific to my own personal medical history.” He will miss being onsite for the draft in Las Vegas because ESPN requires its talent to be vaccinated; he will appear on draft coverage from his home studio in Maryland. When you’ve been a part of something for 38 years, I’m assuming it’s got to be something pretty significant for Kiper to have eschewed the shot.

4. I think if I were John Lynch, I wouldn’t trade Deebo Samuel until I absolutely had to. He’s too good. I’d keep the volume down on any incendiary talk, which Lynch surely will do, starting today at his pre-draft press conference, and let things simmer for a while. Not saying Samuel will change his mind—he told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington he wants out—but if every professional sports star who asked to be traded actually was, we’d have 25 mega-trades a year, not three or four.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Getty Images

5. I think there’s a risk in not trading Samuel now, obviously. There will be an argument that Samuel will fetch the most value before the draft, particularly with a desperado team like the Jets having two picks in the top 10. It’s interesting to consider where the interest might be greatest. Lynch will have to consider whether trading Samuel for, say, the 10th pick in the draft, and turning that pick into the possible first receiver in the draft, would be worth it. I would say no, because what’s the second prize here? It’s the Jets’ first-round pick in 2023 plus something (or some other team’s first-rounder plus something). One GM told me Friday when I asked what is fair market return for Samuel that a mid-round first this year, plus something significant this year or next—either a player or second-day pick.

6. I think Daryle Lamonica, the first real mad bomber of a quarterback for Al Davis’ throw-it-deep Raiders in the sixties, had great impact on the game and should not be forgotten. From 1967 to 1969, the last three years of the AFL, the Lamonica-led Raiders were 37-4-1 in the regular season. Think about that: The best three-year regular-season mark for the Tom Brady Patriots: 39-9. The Raiders went 12-1-1, 12-2 and 13-1 (John Madden’s rookie season as coach) in the last three seasons of the American Football League. At the time Davis traded with Buffalo for Lamonica in 1967, Joe Namath was the all-everything quarterback in the AFL. Let’s look at the numbers, Namath versus Lamonica, in the last three years of the sixties:



Namath: 29-12-1, 9,888 passing yards, 60 touchdowns, 62 interceptions. Lamonica: 36-4-1, 9,775 passing yards, 89 touchdowns, 60 interceptions.

Hats off to one of the underappreciated players of his era.

7. I think I’d guess that James Bradberry of the Giants, the good corner New York GM Joe Schoen needs to trade to be in good cap shape going forward, will be dealt before the end of the weekend. I don’t have a great feel for where he’s going, but Kansas City wouldn’t shock me. In that division, you’re going to play six games every year against upper-tier quarterbacks, and the KC corner situation is just okay; L’Jarius Sneed is the only difference-maker the team has. Bradberry would be a good fit there, but Kansas City’s not looking to add a big-money player. We’ll see if Schoen can find a home for Bradberry this week.

8. I think I’d look into signing Earl Thomas if I were a team in need of a safety. But I’d have four concerns:

a. He turns 33 in May, and hasn’t had a great year since 2017—though he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

b. He didn’t play in 2020 or 2021 after slugging a Ravens teammate in camp in August 2020. His teammates wanted him gone. He behaved irregularly as a Raven, which is being nice.

c. When you’re 33, and you’ve played 4, 15, zero and zero games in the last four years, the real sign of how much you want to play is whether you’d be willing to play for the minimum with a big incentive package. If not, I’d let him pass.

d. I’d want to be pretty sure Thomas loves football, still, to even consider it.

9. I think I love draft lists people people who study the game—such as this one from Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire. The reason this list is so interesting is because it’s different, and it’s full of surprises, all backstopped by tape. The top five from Farrar and Schofield: Kyle Hamilton, Sauce Gardner, Charles Cross, Evan Neal, Jermaine Johnson II. The video you’ll see is conclusive. Enjoyed it.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. The MMQB Alum Story of the Week: Robert Klemko of the Washington Post, with Serhii Korolchuk, reporting on the ground from the embattled capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on the autopsies of the bodies that keep coming, and the degradation that just won’t stop.

b. Please skip this section, and go down to 10d, if you are leery of the kind of detail work that makes this story so powerful. It is extremely unpleasant. Wrote Klemko/Korolchuk:



KYIV, Ukraine — One body has been haunting the coroner. She was shot through the face with a high-caliber bullet through a car windshield. Then a Russian armored vehicle ran over the car, crushing her rib cage like a soda can and tearing off what was left of her head.

Volunteers peeled her body out, zipped her into a black plastic bag and laid her in the trailer of a refrigerated 18-wheeler. She rode an hour through capital-city suburbs before being removed carefully from the bag and laid on coroner Vlad Perovskyi’s metal autopsy table.

The gunshot that killed her disturbs him less than the way her body was treated later.

“I’m used to seeing horrible things done to bodies,” Perovskyi says. “But I was very shocked to see such horrible treatment of the deceased by the Russians. How can someone shoot a person and then run over the body?”

… In a 20-by-20-foot room in a building on the campus of Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital, Perovskyi and a team of five men have processed more than 200 dead civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the past seven weeks. With prolonged power outages in many suburbs, Kyiv’s morgues have become a bottleneck for the dead.

“Compared to guys in the army that are at the front lines, this is the least I can do,” Perovskyi says.

In a room with multiple windows, the death investigators dare crack only one in an effort to alleviate the oppressive stench of decomposing human flesh. Any more open windows and the flies swarming outside would have free rein. As it is, dozens of them are stuck to a twisted band of sticky flypaper hanging from the ceiling.

c. The detail … the alarming, wretching detail. This is why it’s so important to have journalists on the ground in a war zone. The world must see this, read this. I know the danger, but I’m so glad Klemko is there. I know the kind of reporter he is.

d. Football Story of the Spring: (Don’t know how I missed this three weeks ago …) Dan Pompei of The Athletic, on Bears hero defensive lineman Steve McMichael’s fight against ALS.

e. More and more football players who sacrificed everything for the game are aging and getting nightmarish diagnoses like ALS. It’s impossible to think football has no connection to ALS or to other degenerative brain diseases. What is admirable about the story was the humanity. Pompei used a great way to illustrate who McMichael was, and is, with his wife Misty. He wrote:



What does McMichael miss about the life he used to live?

The taste of Wagyu filet. And pizza. About the only thing he gets to taste now is Diet Coke from a sponge on a stick.

He misses going to Home Depot with Misty.

Being able to scratch an itch.

The tingle from chewing tobacco in his lower lip.

The way a drag from a Marlboro Ultra Light fills up the senses.

The baritone notes he used to hit singing a song like “Gimme Three Steps” with Hampton and Otis Wilson in their band, Chicago Six.

f. Just a splendid account of a very sad story. Pompei: “Death does not intimidate him any more than any New York Giants ever did. ‘I’ve already lived 10 lives, so I’m okay,’ he says.”

g. Baseball Story of the Week: Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press found a college class in New Jersey that is trying to get Major League Baseball to overturn an erroneous 12-year-old call and give Armando Galarraga the perfect game that was taken from him in 2010.

h. Sixteen students in a Monmouth University Law and Society class researched the infamous game in 2010 between Galarraga’s Tigers and Cleveland. With two outs in the ninth inning, ump Jim Joyce rules Cleveland’s Jason Donald safe on a play at first base. Replays showed he was clearly out. But the call stood, MLB refused to overturn it, and the game went down as a one-hit victory for Galarraga.

i. The class filed an 82-page brief to MLB in February, asking for the wrong call to be overturned and for Galarraga’s game to be ruled perfect. They’re still waiting. Wrote Carino:



Galarraga, who is now retired from baseball and living in Texas, was so touched by the effort that he conducted a Zoom meeting with the students to tell his story and express appreciation.

“It’s amazing, what they’ve done,” he told the Asbury Park Press via phone last week. “I’m floored.”

The point of the project is not just to help Galarraga, although that is certainly its focus. As Gabriella Griffo, a junior in the course, explained: “It’s about how flexible law really is.”

j. Music Story of the Week: Steve Inskeep of NPR on “Record Store Day,” which was Saturday. But the great thing about the story is how much there is to know about the rise of vinyl records from what we once thought was the graveyard of classic record albums. “The death of the brick and mortar record story has been greatly exaggerated. They’re actually thriving.”

k. I had no idea. But how amazing is this stat from NPR: Vinyl sales jumped 61 percent last year. More than one of every three albums sold in 2021 were vinyl records.

l. I’ve never met Jay Wright, but I get the impression he’s left the basketball world, and the world, a far better place than the one he walked into at the beginning of his coaching career. That’s a great legacy to leave. Congrats on a great career to Wright, who retired as Villanova’s coach last week.

m. Assume you saw the video of the junior-college pitcher, Owen Woodward, sprinting off the mound to violently tackle a batter, Josh Phillips, after Phillips hit a home run off him. The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference suspended Woodward for four games. Four games. That’s the lightest suspension for an offense of that magnitude that I’ve ever seen. Woodward’s off the team now, but however that happened, whether he was kicked off or quit, the conference made a stupid call by giving the kid four games.

n. Congrats to Miguel Cabrera, one of the best players of our time, on his 3,000th hit.

o. And no, when Aaron Boone intentionally walked Cabrera on Thursday in his last at-bat, with Cabrera sitting on 2,999 hits, it wasn’t a slap in anyone’s face. It was Boone trying to do the best thing to win a game. The situation: Detroit up 1-0 at home, two outs, bottom of the eighth, runners on second and third, Cabrera up. The play here is walking the cleanup hitter to get a force at any base. That’s what Boone did. Big deal. I know the fans wanted to see Cabrera’s 3,000th hit, but Boone’s job is to try to win a game. No issue at all to me.

p. Amazing, to me, that only seven men are in the 3,000-hit/500-homer club: Hank Aaron, Albert Pujols, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Alex Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro and Miggy.

q. If you gave me one player to start my team with for the next 10 years, I’d pick Vlad Guerrero, 23. If you gave me one more, I’d take Wander Franco, 21.

r. RIP, Paul Meyer. The longtime baseball beat writer (Reds, for the Dayton Journal Herald, Pirates for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette), who died last week, was a classic baseball writer, as Jason Mackey of the Post Gazette wrote in his obit for the paper. He lived for the game and the beat. When I got a job at the Cincinnati Enquirer out of college in 1980, one of my gigs was backup beat guy on the Reds. On my first road trip covering the team, the three other beat people—Meyer, Hal McCoy of the Dayton Daily News, Earl Lawson of the Cincinnati Post—took me out to dinner at the Marriott in downtown Atlanta around midnight. I’ll never forget thinking, Not sure I can get used to eating dinner at midnight. (The other interesting thing about that dinner: Lawson told a prostitute we weren’t interested. She was pushy, wanted to negotiate, and Earl said, “Leave us alone! We’re eating!”)

s. Meyer, McCoy and Lawson were absolute gems to me. So sad Hal’s the last one standing. I was 23 years old. They told me how to act in the clubhouse, who were the good guys to know, who to steer clear of. Paul Meyer one day told me, “Lay back if you see two or three guys around Bench or Seaver. Just wait. Get your own stuff.” He could do that because Bench and Seaver were so terrific to deal with. Dan Driessen too—quiet guy, but always helpful. Another Paul—Zimmerman—used to live by that talk-to-guys-away-from-the-crowd ethos too. I don’t know what it was, but all three of those guys treated me like their kid brother in a very competitive business, and I’ve never forgotten it. You made a big impact on me, Paul Meyer.