Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_cousins_240503.jpg
Inside Cousins’ contract with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs 'corndog' at '25 SB

May 3, 2024 09:25 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Patrick Mahomes is one of the only players who has earned the right to say the Chiefs will run a specific play in their third consecutive Super Bowl before the season starts.
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
8:07
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_cousins_240503.jpg
4:05
Inside Cousins’ contract with the Falcons
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240503.jpg
7:27
2024 season is ‘last dance’ for 49ers core roster
Barkley claims Giants didn't give him an offer
6:24
Barkley claims Giants didn’t give him an offer
Giants clearly are 'out of love' with Jones
6:07
Giants clearly are ‘out of love’ with Jones
nbc_pft_fields_240503.jpg
6:17
Fields returning kicks would ‘maximize’ options
nbc_pft_prescott_240503.jpg
10:34
Outlining Dak’s options for contract negotiations
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_240503.jpg
3:58
Wilson, Fields leadership has been ‘night and day’
nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
2:25
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
Falcons have created 'disaster' of a QB situation
4:13
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
17:22
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
18:14
Most improved rosters after 2024 NFL Draft
