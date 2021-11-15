FMIA Week 10: The Day The Chiefs’ Slump Ended? Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Don’t Know If There Was Ever Doubt’

10 Things I Think I Think

1. I think Denver’s going to have an issue this week with Teddy Bridgewater. If you didn’t see him matadoring a tackle on a big touchdown run by Philadelphia’s Darius Slay, perhaps you should first read this tweet from former Bronco receiver Brandon Stokley, then watch the play in embedded video:

Nothing you can really say but it’s piss poor effort. If you’re worried about getting hurt then you shouldn’t be out there https://t.co/YkeJRp3MaB — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) November 15, 2021

Vic Fangio’s going to address that with Bridgewater, and Bridgewater’s going to have to address it with the team. To me, it’s intolerable.

2. I think there is no better uniform in sports, especially on a sunny day, than the Chargers’ powder blues with the yellow pants. Gorgeous.

3. I think I am bothered by the pile-shoving-for-touchdown we’re seeing more and more. Seems like we see at least one a week. Sunday in Washington, it looked like forward progress by Antonio Gibson was stopped or paused at about the 1.5-yard line in a huge scrum, and then came two or three WFT horses up front to push the pile into the end zone. It’s not illegal, but maybe it should be. Look at that play—it’s a rugby scrum. Is that what football should be? This isn’t the biggest issue in the league, obviously, but for safety and aesthetics sake, it’s not what the league should want.

4. I think the placement of 32-year-old receiver Julio Jones on IR Saturday means that when he’s eligible to return on Dec. 12 against Jacksonville, Jones will have played in 15 of his teams’ previous 28 games, with 4.7 catches per game and three total touchdowns in 2020 and 2021. If Jones doesn’t rally in the last five games for Tennessee, the Titans are going to regret paying a second-round pick in 2022 for him.

5. I think the most amazing football story I heard over the weekend concerned a 17-year-old University of Wisconsin running back, Braelon Allen. He is from Fond du Lac, Wis. He turned 17 last January, played the Covid-caused 2021 spring season for his high school team, went 7-0, earned all-state recognition at running back and defensive back for the season that ended in May, got recruited and enrolled at Wisconsin, began practice in early August and emerged due to some injuries as the top running back a month ago. Last five games rushing: 108 yards, 140, 104, 129, 173. If Allen chooses, he would first be eligible for the NFL draft at age 20 years, 3 months in 2024.

6. I think this is amazing, if it comes to be that he plays only three college seasons: Braelon Allen could play his last college football game at 19.

7. I think wide receiver Isaiah Ford is an interesting story for Miami. Remember last year? Dolphins traded him to the receiver-needy Pats near the trade deadline for a seventh-round conditional pick in 2022. Ford never played in his month with the Patriots, got released, got picked up by the Dolphins and caught 10 passes in the last three Miami games. He’s a depth piece in the Miami receiving corps now, and caught four passes for 84 yards in the upset of the Ravens on Thursday night. That little one-month Foxboro vacation netted Miami the seventh-round pick from New England in the 2022 draft.

8. I think—as it should be—the MVP race is hugely muddled right now. Two weeks ago, I thought it was Matthew Stafford. Last week, Lamar Jackson or, even after missing one game, Kyler Murray. This week, after desultory recent performances by Stafford and Jackson and after Murray’s second miss, this is a wide open race.

9. I think I’ve watched the Cassius Marsh sack of Ben Roethlisberger and his subsequent celebration/”taunting” of the Steelers eight or 10 times now. I listened to Perry Fewell of the officiating department explain how it is certainly taunting, and that ref Tony Corrente made the correct call in flagging Marsh for taunting.

SVP of @NFL Officiating Perry Fewell covers plays from Week 9: pic.twitter.com/vXZzsnup46 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 10, 2021

I realize this is old news, seven days old, but my thoughts:

• Pure insanity.

• I don’t care what words are used to justify Corrente’s call, which was over-officious to put it mildly. Taunting has to be far more obvious, flagrant and more egregious than what Marsh did. Marsh was celebrating/flexing from about 50 feet away from the Steelers sideline; it did not appear he said anything. Fewell said “posturing” by Marsh was part of the call. Posturing, which apparently means adopting a confident posture and staring at the opposing sideline from 50 feet away.

• The question I asked one person with inside knowledge of the officials, the officiating department and how judgment calls are made: How many of the 17 NFL referees would have thrown the flag on Marsh for that play? He said close to half, probably not half. I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know this: One is too many.

• The definition of taunting, per Oxford: “Intended to provoke someone in an insulting or contemptuous manner.” Usually on taunting and near-taunting situations, you’ll see players from the team being taunted react or challenge the taunter. Watch the replay. Did it seem to provoke anyone on the other team? Not one Steeler walked toward Marsh or gestured toward him or challenged him. Competition Committee chair Rich McKay said of taunting in September: “Taunting is trying to entice that other player into some type of activity that is not allowed in football.” There was none of that in what Marsh did. I wish the NFL would just have the sense to say, internally or externally: “Tony Corrente went too far. He’s an excellent official, but that’s well shy of what taunting is.”

• Bruce Arians: “Now you can’t look to the other bench. That’s a new one. Pretty soon you just tape your mouth shut and play.”

• Then Marsh gets fined for it, getting docked $5,972 for the flag. This is just sinful.

• Good for Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport in reporting Sunday morning the major errors the Corrente crew made in the game, including a wrong call on a low block that cost the Bears a touchdown, and the no-call on a late hit on Justin Fields. Two major downgrades in one game will be a big factor in Corrente’s post-season prospects. And the hip-check by Corrente on Marsh? I’m guessing it was an accident. But the fact that it happened at all, on the night of one of the worst-officiated games of the year, is a lousy coincidence.

• Why, by the way, didn’t the replay official upstairs or Walt Anderson in New York correct any of the bad calls? Both men have open lines to Corrente and can tell him to pick up the flag on a bad call. Crickets.

• There’s nothing weak about admitting a mistake, or saying a well-meaning rule put on the books to improve the game is in the process of over-reaching. But all week, the NFL just compounded the mistake. Calls like the Marsh one make a farce of the game. If that’s taunting, I’m Carrot Top.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Speaking of Carrot Top, did you know he is the son of a NASA engineer?

b. See, that’s the content you come to FMIA for.

c. Veterans Day Story of the Week: Steve Hartman of CBS News with one of his most powerful stories ever.

d. Donna Parker, just a person who cares, with the ultimate mission of mercy, finding a military uniform in a dumpster in Lexington, Ky., and not resting till she finds the family of the service member, 971 miles away.

e. “I don’t think you understand what this means to all of us.”

f. Steve Hartman, gift to America.

g. Has there been a better play in sports, all of sports, this year than the Connor McDavid swerving skate through the entirety of the New York Rangers to score a backhanded goal? I’m sure there could be, but that play’s in the discussion for Play of the Year. Missed this last week.

h. “WHAT CAN YOU SAY?!!!”

i. Clever Column of the Week: Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal: “Hi. I’m a Leaf Blower. Everybody Hates Me.”

j. I never would have thought of writing a column in the voice of a leaf blower. That’s why I’m not in Jason Gay’s league. He is tremendous. Wrote the imaginative and cool Gay:



I know: I’m not exactly a Simon & Garfunkel song. I’m OK with ordinances that prohibit my use in early morning and evenings. Do you think I want to work early mornings and evenings? I like to shut my eyes, get some rest, recharge for another day of action.

Want to ban me on Sundays? Go ahead. I’ll bet on football and watch the leaves collect on your lawn.

But I ask you to consider the human role in all of this. For many years, human beings removed leaves and debris from their yards using a crude tool called the rake.

k. Medical Story of the Week: Are we seeing the death of the small-town drugstore? Markian Hawryluk of the Washington Post, on the rising number of Americans living in “pharmacy deserts.” Writes Hawryluk:



Batson’s Drug Store seems like a throwback to a simpler time. The independently owned pharmacy in Howard, Kan., still runs an old-fashioned soda counter and hand-dips ice cream. But the drugstore, the only one in the entire county, teeters on the edge between nostalgia and extinction.

Julie Perkins, pharmacist and owner of Batson’s,graduated from the local high school and returned after pharmacy school to buy the drugstore more than two decades ago. She and her husband bought the grocery store next door in 2006 to help diversify revenue and put the pharmacy on firmer footing.

But with the pandemic exacerbating the competitive pressures from large retail chains, which can operate at lower prices, and from pharmaceutical middle men, which can impose high fees retroactively, Perkins wonders how long her business can remain viable. She worries about what will happen to her customers if she can’t keep the pharmacy running. Elk County, with a population of 2,500, has no hospital and only a couple of doctors, so residents must travel more than an hour to Wichita for anything beyond primary care.

l. Soccer Story of the Week: Grant Wahl, from his Futbol With Grant Wahl Substack site, reporting from Cincinnati on the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2-0 victory over Mexico in World Cup qualifying.

m. Never thought I’d read a piece from a writer I respect so much after a USA-Mexico soccer match with the words “Poor Mexico” in it. Amazing that has happened in this rivalry, and amazing after our World Cup qualifying debacle last time what’s happening this time. We’re at the top of the table midway through qualifying games.

n. Wahl’s Substack is great, even for drive-by soccer fans like me. Of the Friday night tussle in Cincinnati, Wahl writes:



CINCINNATI — Poor Mexico. The great soccer rival of the U.S. men’s national team came into the summer of 2021 riding a wave of success against Uncle Sam. Eight years had passed since Mexico’s last defeat in an official (non-friendly) competition against the United States. There was no doubt that El Tri had earned its place as the giant of CONCACAF. And then, in the span of five short months, the U.S. faced Mexico three times in competitive games—the Nations League final, the Gold Cup final and Friday’s World Cup qualifier—and won all three.

There’s a new colossus in CONCACAF, to say nothing of a new leader in the Octagonal: The USMNT.

But this U.S. victory, the fifth Dos a Cero win in the last six World Cup qualifiers against Mexico held in Ohio, was different from the ones in the Nations League and Gold Cup. The home team, supported by a pro-U.S. crowd at the sparkling new TQL Stadium, thoroughly controlled the game. The U.S. outshot Mexico 18-8 and enjoyed an expected-goals advantage of 2.17-0.72. A defense anchored by Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen limited Mexico to few good scoring chances and 90 minutes of otherwise punchless Mexican frustration.

o. You can feel Grant Wahl’s love of soccer in his writing.

p. Speaking of new ventures, good luck to Andrea Kremer, who’s got a very good idea: Go into the vault at NFL Films, pick out some of the great (not good, great) interviews with old NFL legends, and make a podcast series of them. “NFL Films: Tales from the Vault” begins this week. The first episode drops Wednesday: Steve Sabol with Andy Reid from 2010.

q. Two college football questions: Texas lost at home to 1-8 Kansas? And Florida gave up 42 points in the first half to Samford?

r. I’m not sure I’m on the correct planet, actually.

s. Story of the Week: Hanna Kruger of the Boston Globe on the woman who collapsed at mile eight of the Boston Marathon, and how she survived with some help from strangers.

t. Imagine, you’re veteran marathon runner Meghan Roth, you’re 34 and in pristine condition, and you’re sailing along at a six-minute-mile pace (I mean, who does that?) in the most famous marathon in the world, and the next thing you know, bang! You’re out, unconscious, on the street. Wrote Kruger:



Suddenly, Roth went into cardiac arrest, stumbled, and then collapsed midstride. Within two minutes, an ad-hoc collection of medical professionals rushed to her aid. Among them, a nursing student who lived nearby; a retired ICU nurse; a California doctor running the course despite aching legs courtesy of the London Marathon he’d completed a week prior; an emergency room physician assistant who had tended to victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting; and a paramedic from Oregon who by coincidence had been introduced to Roth years earlier in Chicago.

While on the balcony of his home, located on the Marathon route, Cameron Howe — the nursing student — was the first to see Roth fall. He was hosting a viewing party and among the guests was retired ICU nurse Marie Rogers. Together the two raced to Roth as she lay prostrate on the course. Neither could detect a pulse.

“Marie noticed her earlobe had started to change to a purple color. A bad sign. So we turned her over and started CPR right there in the street with me on her airway and Marie on compressions,” said Howe. “We did that for a few minutes until a gentleman who identified himself as a paramedic said he could help out.”

… Another runner, David Pai, a kidney doctor from Sacramento, stopped seconds later. He, too, was a marathon veteran, having completed London a week earlier. Pai delivered a precordial thump to Roth, striking her sternum with the bottom of his fist in an attempt to get her heart back to its normal rhythm. Then, as [paramedic Nick] Haney continued to administer CPR, Pai lifted her legs so that the blood flowed to her core.

u. So I mentioned the death of our family friend and former Jersey neighbor Marcy Fost last week. Just the ultimate giver, supporter, shoulder to cry on, friend. We had a service for her on Tuesday in Bloomfield, N.J., a few people in person, most on Zoom from several states and her grandson from university in Belfast, Northern Ireland. What struck me listening to the 25, 30, 35 people who spoke during the service and that night at a meal was what she left in all of us. What a great life, living it to the fullest, and (I’m sure) dying while knowing her best, generous traits would live on in scores of people. It’s remarkable. It’s uplifting. Marcy Fost did not die in vain.

v. Happy trails, Steve Somers. Thanks for years and years of the schmooze.