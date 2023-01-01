12-4 Vikings have been outscored by 19 points
When the Vikings win, they don’t win by much. When they lose, they don’t mess around.
After losing 41-17 to the Packers on Sunday, the 12-4 Vikings has given up 19 more points than they have scored this year.
It’s 395 for, and 414 against. With one game left to play.
Barring a 20-point win at Chicago next Sunday, the Vikings will finish without scoring more points than their opponents, even though Minnesota will be 12-5 or 13-4.
All that matters is wins, but the decisive nature of the losses and the horseshoe-up-the-butt habit of winning has caused many to not believe the Vikings won’t be able to compete in the looming postseason.