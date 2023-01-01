 Skip navigation
12-4 Vikings have been outscored by 19 points

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:36 PM
nbc_fnia_kornackinfcplayoffpicture_230101
January 1, 2023 07:42 PM
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest in the NFC Wild Card picture after Week 17, including why the Packers have a greater chance of making the playoffs than the Seahawks, despite being ranked lower.

When the Vikings win, they don’t win by much. When they lose, they don’t mess around.

After losing 41-17 to the Packers on Sunday, the 12-4 Vikings has given up 19 more points than they have scored this year.

It’s 395 for, and 414 against. With one game left to play.

Barring a 20-point win at Chicago next Sunday, the Vikings will finish without scoring more points than their opponents, even though Minnesota will be 12-5 or 13-4.

All that matters is wins, but the decisive nature of the losses and the horseshoe-up-the-butt habit of winning has caused many to not believe the Vikings won’t be able to compete in the looming postseason.