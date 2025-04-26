13.6 million watched first night of draft

Nothing draws a crowd like the ultimate reality show about nothing.

Except for actual games, that is.

The first night of the 2025 draft averaged 13.6 million viewers on the various platforms: ESPN, NFLN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels. The NFL announced those figures on Friday day.

It’s the second biggest audience for the first night of the draft, and its an 11-percent bump over 2024.

The number is still lower than a typical prime-time game. But that’s a game. This isn’t. It could be done via group text.

It’s still the most-watched event of the offseason, by far. And it helps fuel anticipation and hope for the season to come.