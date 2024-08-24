15 members of Chargers’ traveling party had to be rescued, one by one, from elevator in Dallas hotel

Yes, when it comes to the Chargers, it’s always something.

This time, however, it wasn’t their fault.

Via WFAA.com, 15 members of the team’s traveling party had to be rescued one by one from an elevator at their hotel in Dallas, the day before a preseason game against the Cowboys. It happened at The Westin.

The rescue happened after an elevator technician was unable to get the malfunctioning car moving.

The Chargers, in acknowledging the incident, said that the players exited the stalled elevator car through the ceiling panel.

The specific individuals involved in the elevator mishap aren’t yet known, and it’s also not known how long they were stuck. However, even a few minutes would be too long for many, especially with 14 other people crammed into a space that never seems to be big enough.

The Cowboys and the Chargers play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. As the Chargers head to the buses today, maybe they should just take the stairs.

And, yes, here’s hoping there’s a reference to the situation in next May’s schedule-release video from the team.