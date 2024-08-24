 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

15 members of Chargers’ traveling party had to be rescued, one by one, from elevator in Dallas hotel

  
Published August 24, 2024 07:55 AM

Yes, when it comes to the Chargers, it’s always something.

This time, however, it wasn’t their fault.

Via WFAA.com, 15 members of the team’s traveling party had to be rescued one by one from an elevator at their hotel in Dallas, the day before a preseason game against the Cowboys. It happened at The Westin.

The rescue happened after an elevator technician was unable to get the malfunctioning car moving.

The Chargers, in acknowledging the incident, said that the players exited the stalled elevator car through the ceiling panel.

The specific individuals involved in the elevator mishap aren’t yet known, and it’s also not known how long they were stuck. However, even a few minutes would be too long for many, especially with 14 other people crammed into a space that never seems to be big enough.

The Cowboys and the Chargers play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. As the Chargers head to the buses today, maybe they should just take the stairs.

And, yes, here’s hoping there’s a reference to the situation in next May’s schedule-release video from the team.