17.4 million watch Ravens-Chargers on Disney multicast

The reunion of Harbaugh brothers generated solid but not spectacular numbers for the Monday night ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 multicast.

Per ESPN, the broadcast averaged 17.4 million viewers across all platforms.

It’s the fifth Monday night game this season with more than 17 million viewers. With the numbers for ESPN-only games sagging, the NFL squeezed Disney to put most of the games on ABC, too.

The ManningCast attracted one million viewers to ESPN2 for Ravens-Chargers. That seems to be the magic number for mentioning the audience for the alternate broadcast. They apparently don’t disclose the number when it’s not seven figures.