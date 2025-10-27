 Skip navigation
2-5 Ravens are once against the favorites to win AFC North

  
Published October 27, 2025 07:14 PM

Running back Derrick Henry’s two touchdowns helped the Ravens to their second win of the season. Which pushed the Ravens back to the top of the betting odds to win the AFC North.

The 2-5 Ravens are currently at -125. The 4-3 Steelers, after losing two in a row, have fallen to +160.

The Bengals ate are +750 and the Browns are at +3500.

The Ravens have a chance to move to 3-5 on Thursday night, and the Steelers are staring at 4-4 with a Sunday visit from the Colts.

And the Ravens and the Steelers still play twice this year. They meet for the first time this season in Week 14.